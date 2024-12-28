Was Russia Responsible For Downing Azerbaijan Plane As Putin Apologises For Crash

A tragic aviation disaster has deepened tensions in a volatile region, as Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Azerbaijan over a downed airliner but stopped short of taking full responsibility. The Christmas Day crash claimed 38 lives, amid conflicting accounts and calls for transparency.

Azerbaijan Plane Crash: Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologized to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev following the tragic downing of a commercial airliner in Russian airspace that claimed the lives of 38 people. However, the Russian leader stopped short of admitting direct responsibility for the incident.

Putin Described It As a Tragic Incident

Addressing the crash for the first time, Putin described it as a “tragic incident” that occurred while Russian air defense systems were repelling Ukrainian drone attacks. The Azerbaijan Airlines flight was reportedly struck as it attempted to land in Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechen Republic, before diverting across the Caspian Sea.

The plane crash-landed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, killing 38 of the 67 people on board. Most of the passengers were from Azerbaijan, with others hailing from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Survivors were largely seated in the rear of the aircraft, according to reports.

Kremlin Issues Rare Public Apology on Azerbaijan Plane Crash

The Kremlin confirmed on Saturday that President Putin had spoken with President Aliyev by phone to express his regrets over the incident.

“President Vladimir Putin apologized for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace and expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” the Kremlin’s statement read. Putin also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Putin acknowledged that the plane had made multiple attempts to land at Grozny airport but was forced to divert due to ongoing attacks in the region. “At the time, Grozny, Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defense systems repelled these attacks,” he said.

Ukraine Demands Transparency On Azerbaijan Plane

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded sharply to Russia’s comments, accusing Moscow of spreading disinformation about the incident.

“The damage to the aircraft’s fuselage is very reminiscent of an air defense missile strike,” Zelensky said in a statement, urging Russia to provide “clear explanations” about the crash. He emphasized the need for a “thorough investigation that will answer all questions about what really happened.”

Russian aviation authorities had earlier described the situation in the region as “very complicated” due to Ukrainian drone strikes, but prior to Saturday, the Kremlin refrained from commenting on its involvement.

While the Kremlin’s statement acknowledged the circumstances surrounding the crash, it did not confirm whether the plane was hit by Russian missiles. The lack of clarity has led to calls from Ukraine and international observers for a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

