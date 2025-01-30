Washington Plane Crash: US Figure Skaters Evgenia Shishkova And Vadim Naumov Among Those Aboard Collided Flight

A tragic mid-air collision involving American Airlines Flight 5342 near Reagan Airport left the US figure skating community in shock. Several skaters and coaches were onboard.

A devastating mid-air collision involving American Airlines Flight 5342 near Ronald Reagan National Airport has left the US figure skating community in shock. The flight, which was returning from the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, collided with a military Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter on Wednesday night, erupting into a massive fireball.

Several figure skaters and coaches, including two world champions, were onboard the flight. Among them were Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, the 1994 World Champions in pairs skating. The husband-wife duo, now coaches, were reportedly on board as they accompanied their son, Maxim Naumov, who recently placed fourth in the Men’s Free Skate Championship. However, it remains unclear if Maxim was with them on the flight.

Spencer Lane, a rising star in the skating community, had shared a photo of the plane’s right wing before takeoff with the caption “ICT to DCA,” referring to the flight route from Wichita to Washington, D.C. Many skaters and their families were returning home after the National Development Camp, which concluded on January 26.

The tragic accident has deeply impacted the figure skating world. US Figure Skating issued a statement expressing its devastation, stating, “We are heartbroken by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts.” The International Skating Union also shared its condolences, emphasizing that figure skating is a close-knit family standing together in this difficult time.

Olympic skater Luke Wang reacted to the news, calling it “absolutely heartbreaking,” while Men’s Free Skate Champion Ilia Malinin posted on Instagram, “I hope and pray for everyone who was on that flight. God Bless.”

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. as the PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet was approaching Runway 33 at Reagan National. Eyewitness footage captured the horrifying moment the aircraft collided with the helicopter, erupting into flames.

The skating community, athletes, and fans remain in mourning as investigations continue into the cause of the crash. According to The New York Post, US Figure Skating has stated, “We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

