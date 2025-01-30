Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Washington Plane Crash: US Figure Skaters Evgenia Shishkova And Vadim Naumov Among Those Aboard Collided Flight

A tragic mid-air collision involving American Airlines Flight 5342 near Reagan Airport left the US figure skating community in shock. Several skaters and coaches were onboard.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Washington Plane Crash: US Figure Skaters Evgenia Shishkova And Vadim Naumov Among Those Aboard Collided Flight


A devastating mid-air collision involving American Airlines Flight 5342 near Ronald Reagan National Airport has left the US figure skating community in shock. The flight, which was returning from the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, collided with a military Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter on Wednesday night, erupting into a massive fireball.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Several figure skaters and coaches, including two world champions, were onboard the flight. Among them were Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, the 1994 World Champions in pairs skating. The husband-wife duo, now coaches, were reportedly on board as they accompanied their son, Maxim Naumov, who recently placed fourth in the Men’s Free Skate Championship. However, it remains unclear if Maxim was with them on the flight.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Spencer Lane, a rising star in the skating community, had shared a photo of the plane’s right wing before takeoff with the caption “ICT to DCA,” referring to the flight route from Wichita to Washington, D.C. Many skaters and their families were returning home after the National Development Camp, which concluded on January 26.

The tragic accident has deeply impacted the figure skating world. US Figure Skating issued a statement expressing its devastation, stating, “We are heartbroken by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts.” The International Skating Union also shared its condolences, emphasizing that figure skating is a close-knit family standing together in this difficult time.

Olympic skater Luke Wang reacted to the news, calling it “absolutely heartbreaking,” while Men’s Free Skate Champion Ilia Malinin posted on Instagram, “I hope and pray for everyone who was on that flight. God Bless.”

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. as the PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet was approaching Runway 33 at Reagan National. Eyewitness footage captured the horrifying moment the aircraft collided with the helicopter, erupting into flames.

The skating community, athletes, and fans remain in mourning as investigations continue into the cause of the crash. According to The New York Post, US Figure Skating has stated, “We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

ALSO READ: Watch: Priest Loses License Over Controversial Musk ‘Nazi’ Salute At National Pro-Life Summit

Filed under

Evgenia Shishkova US Figure Skaters Vadim Naumov Washington Plane Crash

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Who is V A Nageswaran?

Who is V A Nageswaran?

Washington Plane Collision: DC Fire And EMS Chief Hold Press Conference; Say ‘Will Find All Bodies’

Washington Plane Collision: DC Fire And EMS Chief Hold Press Conference; Say ‘Will Find All...

No Surivors In Washington DC Plane Crash; 28 Bodies Recovered From Potomac River

No Surivors In Washington DC Plane Crash; 28 Bodies Recovered From Potomac River

Economic Survey 2025 Date And Time: What Is Economic Survey And When Will It Be Presented?

Economic Survey 2025 Date And Time: What Is Economic Survey And When Will It Be...

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox