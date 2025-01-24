Washington Woman Charged With Fatal Shooting Of Border Patrol Agent

A Washington state woman, Teresa Youngblut, 21, has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44.

A Washington state woman, Teresa Youngblut, 21, has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44. The incident occurred during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, a town about 20 miles from the Canadian border. The FBI confirmed on Friday that Youngblut faces two weapons charges stemming from the tragic events.

The shootout also resulted in the death of a German national, Felix Bauckholt, who was traveling with Youngblut. Bauckholt was fatally shot during the altercation.

Traffic Stop Turns Deadly For Border Patrol Agent

The sequence of events began when Border Patrol agents pulled over Youngblut and Bauckholt’s vehicle on January 22, 2025, for an immigration inspection. According to an FBI affidavit, Bauckholt appeared to have an expired visa based on initial checks with a Department of Homeland Security database. However, investigators later confirmed that his visa was valid.

During the stop, Youngblut, who was driving the car, allegedly exited the vehicle and opened fire on Agent Maland and other officers without warning. Bauckholt also attempted to draw a weapon but was shot and killed.

At least one border agent returned fire during the encounter, but authorities have not clarified which bullets were responsible for the fatalities.

Statement from Authorities

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher expressed the gravity of the incident in a statement:

“The events leading to this prosecution tragically demonstrate how the men and women of law enforcement regularly put their lives on the line as they try to keep our communities and our country safe. We intend to honor them, and the memory of Border Patrol Agent Maland, by performing our prosecutorial duties so that justice may be done.”

Surveillance and Suspicious Behavior Of Woman

The FBI revealed that Youngblut and Bauckholt had been under periodic surveillance since January 14. An employee at a hotel where the pair was staying raised concerns after observing Youngblut carrying a firearm and both individuals wearing black tactical gear.

When investigators approached them, the duo claimed they were in the area to purchase property but refused to engage in further discussions.

Hours before the shootout, Bauckholt was seen leaving a Walmart in Newport, Vermont, carrying two packages of aluminum foil. Surveillance footage showed him wrapping unidentified objects in foil while seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Items Recovered After the Shootout at Border Patrol Agent

A subsequent search of the car revealed an assortment of items, including:

Cell phones wrapped in aluminum foil.

A ballistic helmet.

Night-vision goggles and respirators.

Ammunition and shooting range targets (some used).

Two-way radios.

Approximately a dozen electronic devices.

Travel and lodging records spanning multiple states.

A journal, the contents of which have not been disclosed.

Family and Legal Representation For Woman

Youngblut is being represented by a public defender’s office, which has not commented on the case. Her grandfather declined to speak about the matter when contacted, and no one answered at her family home in Seattle.

The family of Agent Maland also refrained from commenting directly on the arrest. However, they issued a heartfelt statement thanking the public for their support:

“To think people who never knew David Christopher Maland personally would reach out with condolences and beautiful words of support has been beyond our imagination. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Our grief continues; please continue to pray for us.”