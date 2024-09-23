Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Watch: Donald Trump Shares Heartwarming Moments With Grandchildren At NC Rally

Ahead of US Elections, Donald Trump shared touching moments with his grandchildren, Luke and Carolina, who joined him on stage. At a rally in North Carolina on Saturday.

Upon introducing Carolina, Trump said “We also have…a very important member of my family. Far more important than Eric or Lara…And her name is Carolina. She’s beautiful and sweet, and she doesn’t know how evil life is.”

When Carolina, 5, took the stage, she exclaimed, “Make America great again,” playfully mixing up the words. The crowd cheered enthusiastically as Trump then introduced her brother Luke and invited him to join them.

Watch The Video

While lifting the 7-year-old onto the podium, Trump called out “Would anybody like to meet Luke? Her brother? Luke, come on up.” After Luke entered the podium, he also urged people to vote for trump, saying “vote for grandpa.” Thus, prompting loud cheers from the audience.

Also Read: Donald Trump Doubles Down Against Haitian Migrants, Says They’re ‘Destroying America’

Additionally, Trump humorously noted that he had whispered to Luke to say something else. “I whispered into his ear, so cute, I said, ‘Say MAGA,’” he recalled. “He said, ‘Vote for grandpa.’ He didn’t care what I said, and that was actually much better.”

Meanwhile, during his speech, Trump highlighted the significance of voter turnout in North Carolina, stating, “Exactly 45 days from now, we’re going to win North Carolina. We’re going to defeat Kamala Harris, and we’re going to make America great again.”

Must Read: Donald Trump Opens Up About His Recent Assassination Attempt During First Appearance On ‘Monday Night X Space’

Later, he also emphasized his connection to the state, mentioning that Lara, his daughter-in-law, grew up there, while he criticized his political opponents.

