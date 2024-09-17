Donald Trump Opens Up About His Recent Assassination Attempt During First Appearance On ‘Monday Night X Space’

Former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance on ‘Monday Night X Space’ since surviving what he described as his second assassination attempt.

During the broadcast, Trump endorsed the new crypto venture launched by his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Recent Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump discussed the incident that occurred at his Florida golf course, commending the Secret Service for their swift response. He described the event as “quite something,” expressing relief that the threat had been neutralized and the suspect was in custody.

Recalling the event, Trump shared, “I was enjoying a peaceful morning on the golf course with friends when we suddenly heard several gunshots—probably four or five in total.” The Secret Service quickly assessed the situation, determining that bullets were fired and promptly moved Trump to safety.

“They knew immediately it was gunfire and acted quickly to grab me,” Trump said. “We got into the carts and moved out swiftly. I was accompanied by an agent who did an excellent job ensuring our safety. While I would have liked to finish my round, we decided it was best to leave.”

Trump also detailed how a Secret Service agent, spotting the barrel of an AK-47 rifle, fired at it to deter the attacker. The suspect fled the scene, but a vigilant civilian managed to photograph the vehicle’s license plate and provided it to law enforcement.

Trump concluded by criticizing political rhetoric about threats to democracy, suggesting that both assassination attempts were carried out by individuals with radical leftist views.

Meanwhile, Donald trump’s latest brush with danger followed a prior serious attempt in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear and another narrowly missed him.

Later, on Sunday, while golfing at the West Palm Beach Golf Club in Florida, Trump was once again targeted.