Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

Donald Trump Opens Up About His Recent Assassination Attempt During First Appearance On ‘Monday Night X Space’

Former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance on ‘Monday Night X Space’ since surviving what he described as his second assassination attempt.

Donald Trump Opens Up About His Recent Assassination Attempt During First Appearance On ‘Monday Night X Space’

Former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance on ‘Monday Night X Space’ since surviving what he described as his second assassination attempt.

During the broadcast, Trump endorsed the new crypto venture launched by his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Recent Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump discussed the incident that occurred at his Florida golf course, commending the Secret Service for their swift response. He described the event as “quite something,” expressing relief that the threat had been neutralized and the suspect was in custody.

Recalling the event, Trump shared, “I was enjoying a peaceful morning on the golf course with friends when we suddenly heard several gunshots—probably four or five in total.” The Secret Service quickly assessed the situation, determining that bullets were fired and promptly moved Trump to safety.

Also Read: Former President Donald Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt While Playing Golf in Florida

“They knew immediately it was gunfire and acted quickly to grab me,” Trump said. “We got into the carts and moved out swiftly. I was accompanied by an agent who did an excellent job ensuring our safety. While I would have liked to finish my round, we decided it was best to leave.”

Trump also detailed how a Secret Service agent, spotting the barrel of an AK-47 rifle, fired at it to deter the attacker. The suspect fled the scene, but a vigilant civilian managed to photograph the vehicle’s license plate and provided it to law enforcement.

Trump concluded by criticizing political rhetoric about threats to democracy, suggesting that both assassination attempts were carried out by individuals with radical leftist views.

Meanwhile, Donald trump’s latest brush with danger followed a prior serious attempt in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear and another narrowly missed him.

Must Read: Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted: Suspect Arrested with AK Rifle in Major Security Operation

Later, on Sunday, while golfing at the West Palm Beach Golf Club in Florida, Trump was once again targeted.

Filed under

‘Monday Night X Space’ donald trump NewsX US Elections 2024

Also Read

Trump Shooting Suspect Identified as Independent Voter, Not Aligned with Republican or Democratic Parties

Trump Shooting Suspect Identified as Independent Voter, Not Aligned with Republican or Democratic Parties

AAP To Announce Delhi’s New CM At 12 PM Today

AAP To Announce Delhi’s New CM At 12 PM Today

J&K Elections 2024: Focus on Pulwama and Fayaz Ahmad Sofi’s Candidacy

J&K Elections 2024: Focus on Pulwama and Fayaz Ahmad Sofi’s Candidacy

Jammu and Kashmir Braces for Historic Elections; A Spotlight on Pulwama and Mohammad Khalil Band

Jammu and Kashmir Braces for Historic Elections; A Spotlight on Pulwama and Mohammad Khalil Band

Fox News’ Future Uncerain As Rupert Murdoch’s Family Feud Takes Center Stage in Nevada Tribunal

Fox News’ Future Uncerain As Rupert Murdoch’s Family Feud Takes Center Stage in Nevada Tribunal

Entertainment

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox