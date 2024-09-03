Watch: PM Modi Lands In Brunei Darussalam, Gets Received By Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently landed on in Brunei Darussalam, which is the first-ever bilateral visit made by Indian PM.

After arriving in the southeast Asian country, he was received by a crowd prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, as a special gesture.

#WATCH | PM @narendramodi lands in Brunei Darussalam, which is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM. As a special gesture, PM Modi was received in Brunei Darussalam by the Crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.@PMOIndia @MEAIndia #BruneiVisit #Brunei pic.twitter.com/DwfLOgIO6G — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 3, 2024

Earlier, prior to his departure, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the visit saying “Today, I am embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights.”

According to MEA (Ministry of External Affairs), this visit aims to bolster India’s cooperation with Brunei across various sectors, including defense, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. The trip will also seek to identify new areas for collaboration.

