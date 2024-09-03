Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Watch: PM Modi Lands In Brunei Darussalam, Gets Received By Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently landed on in Brunei Darussalam, which is the first-ever bilateral visit made by Indian PM.

Watch: PM Modi Lands In Brunei Darussalam, Gets Received By Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently landed on in Brunei Darussalam, which is the first-ever bilateral visit made by an Indian PM.

After arriving in the southeast Asian country, he was received by a crowd prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, as a special gesture.

Watch The Video

Also Read: PM Modi Visits Brunei: Who is Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the Ruler Who Lives In The World’s Largest Palace?

Earlier, prior to his departure, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the visit saying “Today, I am embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights.”

According to MEA (Ministry of External Affairs), this visit aims to bolster India’s cooperation with Brunei across various sectors, including defense, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. The trip will also seek to identify new areas for collaboration.

Must Read: Sultan of Brunei To Host PM Modi Today, Discover His Lavish Lifestyle And $5 Billion Car-Collection

Tags:

Brunei Brunei Visit NewsX PM Modi Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah
addBlock

Recent Post

Russian President Putin Visits Mongolia Despite ICC Warrant

Russian President Putin Visits Mongolia Despite ICC Warrant

Sandip Ghosh Remanded To CBI Custody For 8 Days

Sandip Ghosh Remanded To CBI Custody For 8 Days

Netflix Alters Disclaimer For ‘IC 814′ Following Controversy Over Hijackers’ Names

Netflix Alters Disclaimer For ‘IC 814′ Following Controversy Over Hijackers’ Names

Cola-Drinking Hamas Militant Ahmed Fozi Wadia Killed, Announces Israel

Cola-Drinking Hamas Militant Ahmed Fozi Wadia Killed, Announces Israel

Lufthansa To Restart Operations To Israel’s Tel Aviv From Thursday

Lufthansa To Restart Operations To Israel’s Tel Aviv From Thursday

Indian Prime Minister Modi in Brunei, Trip’s Significance Explained

Indian Prime Minister Modi in Brunei, Trip’s Significance Explained

Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Strike Kills 8 at Bread Stand in Gaza’s Jabalia Refugee Camp Amid Protests

Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Strike Kills 8 at Bread Stand in Gaza’s Jabalia Refugee Camp Amid...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox