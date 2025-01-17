Watch: SpaceX Successfully Catches Super Heavy Rocket Mid-Air In Jaw-Dropping Feat

SpaceX marked a great milestone in the history of the company as its Super Heavy booster was caught successfully by the Mechazilla tower after a Starship test flight. Communication with the upper stage was lost, but the mission provided much-needed data for the future deployment of reusable rockets and payloads.

SpaceX launched the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday. This is a big step forward in its mission to develop the world’s most powerful spacecraft. The launch took place at around 5:30 PM ET from the company’s private Starbase facility near Brownsville, Texas, which demonstrated SpaceX’s continued efforts to refine its reusable rocket technology and push the boundaries of space exploration.

It is called the Super Heavy booster, and it is basically a massive first-stage rocket. This rocket would carry the Starship spacecraft all the way to space. Only a few minutes into the test flight, the Super Heavy booster burned out of its fuel supply, and then the rocket separated with the Starship upper stage in place. From there, it started its controlled descent back toward Earth.

Using its cutting-edge “chopsticks” system, the metal arms of the ‘Mechazilla’ tower at the launch site, SpaceX successfully caught the returning booster with precision. It is only the second time that SpaceX has accomplished this feat; the first occurred during a test flight in October. The ability to “catch” rocket stages is a huge step forward in the company’s vision of creating fully reusable rockets, which are critical for reducing the cost of space exploration.

Watch the video here:

Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/aq91TloYzY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 16, 2025

Challenges With The Starship Upper Stage

Despite the success of the booster in recovering, the return of the Starship upper stage has been anything but. Communication to the spacecraft was lost around nine minutes into the flight. SpaceX communications manager Dan Huot confirmed that the company stopped receiving data and was “assuming that the ship has been lost.”

However, SpaceX emphasized the value of the mission. Data from the flight will be critical to refining the Starship system for future missions, including insights into the performance of the booster and partial deployment of Starlink simulators.

A unique feature of this test flight was the deployment of Starlink simulators. These objects were designed to be similar in weight and configuration to SpaceX’s next generation of Starlink satellites, and they were deployed during the flight to test the vehicle’s payload capabilities.

Although the mission did not reach orbit, the simulators—made of metal or concrete—did provide valuable data. SpaceX engineers will use this information to optimize the rocket’s performance for deploying larger, heavier payloads in future missions. Since the flight ended prematurely, the simulators are expected to burn up upon reentry.

What This Means For SpaceX’s Vision

The Starship rocket is the foundation of SpaceX’s aspirations, envisioned as a fully reusable spacecraft that will carry humans and cargo to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. It will also play a critical role in launching the next generation of Starlink satellites that are intended to provide global high-speed internet coverage.

The central strategy of reducing costs and increasing the frequency of launches is dependent on SpaceX’s ability to recover and reuse key components, such as the Super Heavy booster. Although the loss of the upper stage is a setback, the successful recovery of the booster is a major step forward in the program.

