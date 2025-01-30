WATCH: The Moment Thai hostages Freed After 482 Days In Hamas Captivity

Hamas released eight hostages on Thursday, including Thai nationals and Israeli citizens, as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The release of these captives came after over a year of captivity, drawing mixed reactions. While the exchange included notable figures like Agam Berger, a young soldier, and Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old agronomist, the chaotic and tense handover, with masked militants navigating a rowdy crowd, sparked protests from Israel.

Watch: The emotional meeting between Agam Berger and her family at Beilinson Hospital, and of her four IDF Field Observer colleagues awaiting her arrival at the hospital by helicopter. pic.twitter.com/nxCkpUxzU7

Among those freed were five Thai nationals, workers who had been in Israel for agricultural jobs when they were abducted. Their release marked a significant moment in the ongoing hostage crisis, which began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel, taking around 250 hostages. While some hostages have been rescued or released, about 80 remain in Gaza, with many feared dead.

Agam Berger, 20, was among five young, female soldiers abducted when militants overran the Nahal Oz military base during the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war, killing over 60 soldiers there. The other four were released on Saturday.

Also freed Thursday were a 29-year-old Israeli woman and an 80-year-old Israeli man. Five Thai nationals who were in Israel doing farm work when they were taken captive were also released.

In the ceasefire’s first phase, Israel and Hamas have agreed that 33 Israeli hostages in Gaza will be released in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Some 250 people were taken hostage during Hamas’ October 7 attack. Around 80 remain in Gaza, although at least a third are believed to be dead. The others were released, rescued, or their bodies were recovered.

Hostages released on Thursday:

After 16 months of unbearable captivity, terrorized by his Hamas captors, 80-year-old Gadi Mozes walks free—unbroken. And he smiles in their faces. A true hero. pic.twitter.com/fKqjCeVUZU — Yaki Lopez🎗️ (@YakiLopez) January 30, 2025

Arbel Yehoud, 29: Arbel Yehoud was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz alongside her boyfriend, Ariel Cunio. A third-generation kibbutz resident with a passion for science and space, her friends marked her birthday in captivity with a public stargazing event. Arbel Yehoud’s brother, Dolev, was killed in the attack. Her delayed release led Israel to temporarily halt the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, citing Hamas’ failure to free her before female soldiers. The issue was later resolved, and Arbel Yehoud was released.

Agam Berger, 20: A violinist from a Tel Aviv suburb, Berger had enlisted in the Israeli Army just two months before the attack. Footage of her abduction showed her face covered in blood, though the source was unclear. Her fellow soldiers, who were freed earlier, found it heartbreaking to leave her behind. They plan to stay at a hospital near Tel Aviv when she returns.

Gadi Moses, 80: One of the oldest hostages, Moses was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he was an agronomist and community garden caretaker. His partner, Efrat, was killed in the attack, while his ex-wife was released in an earlier ceasefire. In December 2023, Hamas released a video of Moses pleading for his freedom.

Several Thai agricultural workers abducted from southern Israel were also released. Among them:

Watchara Sriaoun, 33, taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was among five Thai workers captured from the area.

Sathian Suwankam, 35, also kidnapped from Nir Oz, was one of Thai workers abducted on October 7.

Surasak Lamnau, 32, was taken from Yesha, near Gaza. His mother expressed relief upon hearing of his release.

Pongsak Tanna, 36, another Yesha hostage, was among the largest group of foreign captives in Gaza.

Bannawat Seathao, 27, was also abducted from Yesha.

ALSO READ: What To Expect From CEA Nageswaran’s Third Economic Survey