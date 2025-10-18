Weekend Talk Shows/Oct 18-19

THE REUTERS TV WEEKEND DAYBOOK Saturday and Sunday —– The daybook editor is Timothy Ryan (reachable at 202-843-6282 or Tim.Ryan@TR.com or DCDaybook@yahoo.com). Subscribers: For any problems in receiving daybook content, call: 1-833-282-6915 and press 1. —– —– ************************ Saturday ************************ 7 a.m. — WASHINGTON JOURNAL (C-SPAN): Maurice Mitchell of the Working Families Party and Washington Times columnist Cheryl Chumley discusses Saturday's "No Kings" rallies. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst discusses "the future of the Russia-Ukraine conflict." 7 a.m. — THE WEEKEND (MSNBC): An interview with Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.). 10 a.m. — VELSHI (MSNBC): An interview with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). An interview with Tennessee state representative Justin Pearson (D), a Democratic candidate for Tennessee's 9th Congressional District. 5 p.m. — POLITICS NATION (MSNBC): An interview with Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.). An interview with Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.). An interview with 'No Kings' protests organizer Sarah Parker. 6 p.m. — THE WEEKEND: PRIMETIME (MSNBC): An interview with Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.). ************************ Sunday ************************ 7 a.m. — WASHINGTON JOURNAL (C-SPAN): Former Reps. Tom Davis (R-Va.) and Steve Israel (D-N.Y.) discuss the "policy and political impacts of the government shutdown." Brian Finucane of the International Crisis Group discusses "Trump administration military action against drug cartels." 7 a.m. — THE WEEKEND (MSNBC): An interview with Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), a Texas Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. An interview with actor Robert DeNiro. An interview with former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb. 8 a.m. — INSIDE POLITICS SUNDAY (CNN): A political panel discussion with Astead Herndon, national politics reporter at the New York Times; Jackie Kucinich, Washington Bureau chief at the Boston Globe; CNN White House reporter Alayna Treene; and CNN senior political reporter Aaron Blake. 9 a.m. — THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS (ABC): An interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). An interview with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). A political roundtable with former DNC chair Donna Brazile; former RNC chairman Reince Priebus, former Trump White House chief of staff; SCOTUSblog editor and former Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur; and Puck News chief Washington correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell. 9 a.m. — FOX NEWS SUNDAY WITH SHANNON BREAM (FOX): An interview with Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Va.), chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee. An interview with former New Jersey state assemblymember Jack Ciattarelli (R), New Jersey Republican gubernatorial nominee. An interview with Grace and Bill Drexel, the daughter and son-in-law of Zion Church founder Ezra Jin – a Christian pastor detained by China. A political roundtable with Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and a co-host of the "Ruthless" podcast; Stef Kight, co-author of the "Hill Leaders" newsletter; Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation; and FOX News senior political analyst Juan Williams. 9 a.m. — STATE OF THE UNION WITH JAKE TAPPER AND DANA BASH (CNN): An interview with Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). An interview with Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.). A political roundtable with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.); former Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.), president and CEO of Airlines for America; Faiz Shakir, campaign manager for the 2020 Bernie Sanders presidential campaign manager and current Bernie Sanders chief political adviser; and Paul Begala, senior strategist for the 1992 Bill Clinton presidential campaign. 10 a.m. — NEWSNATION'S THE HILL SUNDAY (NEWS NATION): An interview with Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). An interview with Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.). An interview with former Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.), president and CEO of Airlines for America. A political roundtable with Washington Post columnist and NewsNation senior political contributor George Will; Julie Mason, Sirius XM host of the "The Julie Mason Show"; Sarah McCammon, national political correspondent at National Public Radio; and Boston Globe deputy Washington Bureau chief Tal Kopan. 10 a.m. — SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES WITH MARIA BARTIROMO (FOX NEWS): A taped interview with President Trump. 10 a.m. — FAREED ZAKARIA GPS (CNN): An interview with Shira Efron, distinguished chair for Israel Policy at RAND. An interview with Matthew Levitt, director of the Washington Institute's Counterterrorism & Intelligence Program. An interview with Alice Han, director and economist at Greenmantle. An interview with former Supreme Court associate justice Anthony Kennedy, author of "Life, Love & Liberty." 10 a.m. — VELSHI (MSNBC): An interview with Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.). 10:30 a.m. — MEET THE PRESS WITH KRISTEN WELKER (NBC): A taped interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. An interview with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). An interview with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). A political roundtable with Republican strategist Sara Fagen; Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden, director of the Domestic Policy Council in Biden White House; NBC News Washington managing editor Carol Lee; and USA Today Washington Bureau chief Susan Page 10:30 a.m. — FACE THE NATION WITH MARGARET BRENNAN (CBS): An interview with Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.). An interview with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, former IMF managing director. An interview with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). Miki Turner, professor of professional practice of journalism at USC's Annenberg School; Jeri Seidman, associate professor at the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce; and Leila Hudson, associate professor at the University of Arizona's School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, discuss "higher education issues." 11 a.m. — THE SUNDAY BRIEFING (FOX NEWS): An interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). An interview with Sen Jim Banks (R-Ind.). An interview with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.). An interview with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. An interview with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports. 5 p.m. — POLITICS NATION (MSNBC): An interview with Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.). An interview with Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.). 6 p.m. — THE WEEKEND: PRIMETIME (MSNBC): An interview with Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.). An interview with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). An interview with Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.). An interview with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D). 7 p.m. — 60 MINUTES (CBS): An interview with U.S. Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner – the leading U.S. negotiators for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal. A report on "the tense relationship between the Department of Justice and the courts." The segment includes an interview with Erez Reuveni, the former acting deputy director for the Office of Immigration Litigation, who was fired earlier this year. A profile of Amy Sherald, best known for her portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama. 8 p.m. — Q&A (C-SPAN): An interview with former CNN Moscow Bureau chief Jill Dougherty, author of "My Russia: What I Saw Inside the Kremlin." —– —– The Reuters Weekend TV Daybook Saturday and Sunday/October 18-19 REUTERS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)