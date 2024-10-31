Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Wellington’s Controversial Hand Sculpture Quasi Set for Removal

Wellington’s Controversial Hand Sculpture Quasi Set for Removal

Perched atop the City Gallery in Wellington, New Zealand, the imposing 16-foot sculpture named Quasi has been a prominent fixture for five years. Created by Australian sculptor Ronnie van Hout, Quasi features an unsmiling human face and has stirred a range of emotions among residents, from horror to delight. This week, the controversial piece is scheduled to be removed.

Mixed Reactions from Residents

Ben McNulty, a city council member, reflected the divided opinions on Quasi, stating, “This is either a great day for Wellington or a terrible day for Wellington, and there’s not much view in between.” Personally, he expressed feeling “devastated” by the sculpture’s departure.

From Christchurch to Wellington

Originally displayed in Christchurch in 2016, Quasi has sparked debates about its provocative design. Criticism included claims that one of its fingers appeared to be pointing inappropriately at passersby. Van Hout humorously countered, “Perhaps the monster just wants to be loved?” Over time, however, Wellington residents seemed to soften towards Quasi, with McNulty noting a growing pro-Quasi sentiment.

Final Farewell

On Saturday, Quasi will be airlifted by helicopter to an undisclosed location in Australia. Van Hout remarked, “Everything comes to an end eventually,” adding that even “Lovecraftian nightmares have to return to where they came from.” As the city prepares to say goodbye, the mixed emotions surrounding Quasi’s departure reflect its complex legacy in Wellington’s cultural landscape.

