Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is China’s Shenzhou-19 Space Mission?

China is set to launch its 14th manned space mission named Shenzhou-19 on Wednesday, advancing its ambitious space program with another milestone.

What Is China’s Shenzhou-19 Space Mission?

China is set to launch its 14th manned space mission named Shenzhou-19 on Wednesday, advancing its ambitious space program with another milestone.

The Shenzhou-19 mission will carry three astronauts to the Tiangong space station, where they are expected to carry out a range of scientific research over a six-month period. Commander Cai Xuzhe, who previously participated in the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022, will lead the crew, which includes two astronauts on their inaugural space journey: Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, both born in the 1990s. This crew is noted as China’s youngest to date.

China’s only female spaceflight engineer

Wang Haoze’s role garners particular attention, as she is China’s only female spaceflight engineer currently. Her upcoming mission will make her the third Chinese woman to participate in a crewed spaceflight, following Liu Yang and Wang Yaping. Prior to her astronaut training, Wang was a senior engineer at the Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology, where she worked on nuclear-powered rocket engine designs.

The Shenzhou-19 launch is scheduled for 4:27 AM local time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, using a Long March-2F carrier rocket.

Shenzhou-19 launch

This mission will mark the eighth journey to China’s independently constructed Tiangong space station, underscoring the nation’s expanding role in space research and exploration. The crew’s return is projected for late April or early May 2025, after completing an extensive set of experiments that will further contribute to China’s scientific advancements in space.

According to Lin Xiqiang, the deputy director of China’s Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the Shenzhou-19 mission will be the 33rd in China’s manned spaceflight program and the fourth during the current operational stage of the Chinese space station. The spacecraft is expected to complete a rapid automated docking with the Tianhe module in approximately 6.5 hours, joining three existing modules.

Shenzhou-19 crew tasks

Lin confirmed that the three astronauts participating in this mission will replace a team currently on the station, who are set to return to Earth soon. The Shenzhou-19 crew will conduct 86 scientific and technological experiments in fields like space life sciences, microgravity physics, materials science, space medicine, and emerging space technologies. Among other tasks, they will study protein crystal growth and the behavior of soft matter in microgravity.

China is presently the sole owner of an independent space station, contrasting with the International Space Station (ISS), which is a multinational effort. Experts speculate that China’s space station could remain the only operational one in orbit following the anticipated retirement of the ISS in the coming years.

China’s space exploration

A unique feature of China’s station is its two robotic arms, one of which is particularly adept at capturing objects such as satellites.

Earlier this month, China outlined long-term goals in space exploration, including crewed lunar missions, constructing a lunar space station, and investigating planets that could potentially sustain life. In addition to developing its space station, China has previously conducted significant missions, including a lunar probe that brought back samples from the moon’s far side for scientific analysis.

Read More: China’s New Measures To Combat Declining Birth Rates: A Push For A Childbirth-Friendly Society

Filed under

China China space Mission Shenzhou-19 Shenzhou-19 crew Shenzhou-19 Space Mission
Advertisement

Also Read

If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

Will Trump Accept 2024 US Election Results If He Loses? Here Is What Polls Reveal

Will Trump Accept 2024 US Election Results If He Loses? Here Is What Polls Reveal

ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan

Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan

Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox