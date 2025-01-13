What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

A horrifying phenomenon known as a "firenado" emerged during the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, leaving witnesses stunned. The fiery whirlwind was spotted on Friday night, with dramatic footage quickly spreading across social media.

WATCH as a fire tornado emerged in Los Angeles amidst the already devastating wildfires… California and Los Angeles leadership have failed the once-great city of LA. pic.twitter.com/FTEkbEUkBm — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 11, 2025

What Is a Firenado?

A firenado, short for “fire tornado,” is a rare but dangerous natural phenomenon. It occurs when a spinning column of hot air and gases rises from an intense blaze. As this column ascends, it carries smoke, debris, and even flames, creating a vortex of fire.

The size of fire whirls can vary greatly, from just a few feet wide to over 500 feet across. Larger fire whirls can reach wind speeds comparable to small tornadoes, making them extremely destructive. According to the U.S. Forest Service, some of these whirls can match the strength of EF-2 scale tornadoes, which are capable of uprooting trees, overturning vehicles, and ripping roofs off homes.

Historical and Notable Firenado

One of the most devastating fire whirls in recent history occurred during the 2018 Carr Fire in Redding, California. This fire whirl had wind speeds of up to 143 mph, equivalent to an EF-3 tornado.

However, the most destructive fire whirl on record happened in Tokyo, Japan, in 1923. Triggered by fires following a massive earthquake, the vortex killed approximately 38,000 people in just 15 minutes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Palisades Fire and California’s Wildfire Crisis

The Palisades Fire is one of six active wildfires currently raging across the Los Angeles area. These fires began last Tuesday and have caused immense devastation.

Lives Lost: At least 24 people have died in these wildfires.

At least 24 people have died in these wildfires. Property Damage: Over 12,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Over 12,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed. Land Incinerated: The fires have burned through more than 29,000 acres of land.

The Growing Threat of Wildfires

California is no stranger to wildfires, but their intensity and frequency have increased in recent years due to climate change. Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and dry vegetation create ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly.

The emergence of phenomena like firenadoes underscores the unpredictable and dangerous nature of these events. Local authorities, firefighters, and residents continue to battle the flames while bracing for further challenges.