Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

A horrifying phenomenon known as a "firenado" emerged during the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, leaving witnesses stunned. The fiery whirlwind was spotted on Friday night, with dramatic footage quickly spreading across social media.

What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

A horrifying phenomenon known as a “firenado” emerged during the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, leaving witnesses stunned. The fiery whirlwind was spotted on Friday night, with dramatic footage quickly spreading across social media.

What Is a Firenado?

A firenado, short for “fire tornado,” is a rare but dangerous natural phenomenon. It occurs when a spinning column of hot air and gases rises from an intense blaze. As this column ascends, it carries smoke, debris, and even flames, creating a vortex of fire.

The size of fire whirls can vary greatly, from just a few feet wide to over 500 feet across. Larger fire whirls can reach wind speeds comparable to small tornadoes, making them extremely destructive. According to the U.S. Forest Service, some of these whirls can match the strength of EF-2 scale tornadoes, which are capable of uprooting trees, overturning vehicles, and ripping roofs off homes.

Historical and Notable Firenado

One of the most devastating fire whirls in recent history occurred during the 2018 Carr Fire in Redding, California. This fire whirl had wind speeds of up to 143 mph, equivalent to an EF-3 tornado.

However, the most destructive fire whirl on record happened in Tokyo, Japan, in 1923. Triggered by fires following a massive earthquake, the vortex killed approximately 38,000 people in just 15 minutes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Palisades Fire and California’s Wildfire Crisis

The Palisades Fire is one of six active wildfires currently raging across the Los Angeles area. These fires began last Tuesday and have caused immense devastation.

  • Lives Lost: At least 24 people have died in these wildfires.
  • Property Damage: Over 12,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed.
  • Land Incinerated: The fires have burned through more than 29,000 acres of land.

The Growing Threat of Wildfires

California is no stranger to wildfires, but their intensity and frequency have increased in recent years due to climate change. Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and dry vegetation create ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly.

The emergence of phenomena like firenadoes underscores the unpredictable and dangerous nature of these events. Local authorities, firefighters, and residents continue to battle the flames while bracing for further challenges.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Filed under

Firenado Palisades fire

Advertisement

Also Read

India Ranks Among Top 25 Global Arms Exporters; FM Sitharaman Shares Achievements

India Ranks Among Top 25 Global Arms Exporters; FM Sitharaman Shares Achievements

Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Google Adds Special Animation to Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025

Google Adds Special Animation to Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Grandest Festival Underway For The First Time In 144 Years

Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Grandest Festival Underway For The First Time In 144 Years

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox