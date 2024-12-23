What Is Typhon Missile System? Philippines Announces Plans To Buy The Weapons System From US

The Philippines has confirmed plans to acquire the US-made Typhon missile system, a move that has sparked strong opposition from China. The decision highlights growing security concerns in the South China Sea, as Beijing warns of a potential arms race in the region.

The Philippines has announced plans to purchase the United States’ advanced Typhon missile system, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from China, which warned of a potential arms race in the Asia-Pacific region. The decision underscores growing concerns over regional security dynamics, particularly regarding territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Philippine Military Chief Confirms Acquisition

On Monday, Philippine military chief Lieutenant-General Roy Galido confirmed that the country would be acquiring the Typhon missile system as part of efforts to enhance national defense capabilities. The system, which is already in use by the US military during annual joint exercises in the Philippines, will play a crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

Galido emphasized that the decision was made with the country’s security interests in mind. “We are acquiring this system in the interest of protecting our sovereignty,” he stated, reflecting the increasing focus on strengthening the Philippines’ defense infrastructure amid ongoing tensions in the region.

China’s Strong Opposition on Philippines Acquiring Typhon Missile System

The announcement has triggered a strong response from China, which has long claimed nearly the entire South China Sea, a highly contested waterway that is crucial for global trade. Beijing’s territorial claims often put it in direct conflict with neighboring countries, including the Philippines, which has accused China of militarizing the area.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the Philippines’ decision, calling it a “provocative and dangerous move.” Mao warned that the acquisition could destabilize the region and exacerbate existing tensions.

“It is an extremely irresponsible choice for the history of its own people and the people of Southeast Asia, as well as for regional security,” Mao stated, expressing concern that the missile system could fuel an arms race in the region.

What Is Typhon Missile System?

The Typhon missile system, also known as the Strategic Mid-Range Fires (SMRF) System, is a cutting-edge weapons platform developed by the United States Navy. It is designed to provide flexible and rapid response capabilities across various military operations, from defending against ballistic threats to engaging surface targets.

The Typhon system is equipped with the Standard Missile 6 (SM-6), a versatile missile capable of both ballistic missile defense and anti-ship operations. With a range of up to 370 kilometers (230 miles), the SM-6 can intercept incoming threats and strike hostile vessels at sea.

Additionally, the Typhon system is capable of launching the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM), a long-range cruise missile. The Tomahawk is widely used by the US military for deep-strike missions, capable of hitting land-based targets with precision over long distances.

Structure of the Typhon Missile System

A complete Typhon system consists of four launchers, a command post, and various support vehicles, all mounted on trailers for mobility and rapid deployment. These launchers are derived from the Mk 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS), which is already in use on US and allied naval vessels. The system’s versatility allows for future integration of additional missile types.

Targeting information for the Typhon system is provided by external sources, ensuring high accuracy and operational flexibility during deployment.

