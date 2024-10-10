What Is Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan For Which He Is Meeting UK, NATO Leaders?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled across Europe on Thursday to advocate for a victory plan designed to establish favorable conditions for a fair resolution to the war against Russia. He presented his proposals to European leaders following a scheduled summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, which was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

Zelenskyy held discussions in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, which were soon followed by a meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. Just the day before, Macron had shown strong support for Ukraine by visiting Ukrainian troops in France.

On social media, Zelenskyy indicated that he had shared the specifics of the Ukrainian victory plan with Starmer, noting that they had agreed to collaborate with allies on the initiative.

He also met with Rutte and Starmer, later sharing that they talked about enhancing trans-Atlantic cooperation and further strengthening Ukraine’s military capabilities. Although he did not provide specific details, he mentioned that these discussions would help create the best conditions for achieving a just peace.

Proposals not made public yet

Zelenskyy has not yet made his proposals for victory public. However, his efforts to secure European backing seem to be influenced by the impending U.S. elections, particularly with former President Donald Trump’s long-standing criticisms of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Initially, Zelenskyy was scheduled to unveil his plan at a weekend meeting of Western leaders and defense ministers in Germany, but that meeting was postponed because Biden needed to remain in the U.S. to address the impact of Hurricane Milton in Florida.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy expressed hope that the meeting could be rescheduled soon before beginning his tour of European capitals that have been among Ukraine’s strongest allies. Starmer referred to his discussions with Zelenskyy as an opportunity to delve into the plan in greater detail.

Macron has not publicly commented on the victory plan or confirmed whether he has seen it, though he and Zelenskyy embraced before their meeting at the Elysee Palace.

Later on Thursday, Zelenskyy is set to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and has a scheduled audience with Pope Francis on Friday, according to the Vatican. He will also meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later that day.

Western support and victory plan

Ukraine heavily relies on Western support, receiving tens of billions in military and financial aid to sustain its efforts against a much larger adversary after nearly 1,000 days of conflict.

Concerned that vital assistance could be at risk due to political changes in donor nations, Ukraine has been working to bolster its domestic arms industry and seeks to increase taxpayer contributions for the war effort. The Ukrainian parliament advanced a bill on Thursday to raise the military tax from 1.5% to 5%, with potential amendments expected before it becomes law.

While the specifics of Zelenskyy’s plan remain undisclosed, some aspects have surfaced, highlighting the need for swift action on decisions that Western allies have been considering since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

At a summit in Croatia with leaders from southeastern European countries, Zelenskyy remarked that the plan aims to enhance Ukraine’s geopolitical and military position prior to any dialogue with Russia. He emphasized that any perceived weakness among allies would encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated the need for strengthened security guarantees, weaponry, and support for Ukraine’s future post-war, asserting that Putin only comprehends force.

Using long-range weapons

Kyiv continues to await responses from Western partners regarding its requests to using long-range weapons for targeting deep inside Russia. While some nations, including the U.K., appear open to this, Biden has hesitated, fearing it may escalate the conflict.

Zelenskyy’s tour occurs as Russia maintains a steady but relentless advance into Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region and conducts airstrikes on critical infrastructure.

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Odesa has risen to eight, as reported by regional Governor Oleh Kiper. This strike is part of a series of assaults on the Black Sea port, with a civilian container ship under a Panamanian flag being hit in the attack, marking the third such incident involving civilian vessels in four days.

