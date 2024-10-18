What The Newly Released Trump Court Documents Reveal

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday released close to 2,000 pages of heavily redacted documents related to the criminal case against former President Donald Trump, which focuses on alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday released close to 2,000 pages of heavily redacted documents related to the criminal case against former President Donald Trump, which focuses on alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The documents offer a partial glimpse into the evidence Smith used to bring charges against Trump.

Most documents redacted

Much of the material remains fully redacted, likely including grand jury transcripts and FBI interview notes from the lengthy investigation. The visible portions primarily consist of previously disclosed information, such as a transcript of Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state, during which he urged the official to “find” votes, as well as images of fake elector certificates from the 2020 election and Vice President Mike Pence’s letter explaining his decision not to reject Congress’ certification of the election results on January 6, 2021.

Additional information against Trump

Despite most of the documents being redacted, some newly revealed details shed light on the case against Trump. For example, there is additional information from the House January 6 Committee’s 2022 interview with an anonymous White House employee. Although House Republicans had released part of the interview earlier, some responses were redacted in their version but are now highlighted by Smith.

According to the interview, the employee informed Trump during his speech on January 6 that television networks had cut away from his address because there were riots occurring at the Capitol. Trump, surprised by the news, responded by asking for clarification and then decided to watch the coverage. The employee detailed how they removed Trump’s outer coat, set up a TV for him, and gave him a remote control before stepping out to get him a Diet Coke.

These documents, filed as appendices to Smith’s larger case presentation earlier this month, provide the most comprehensive overview to date of the evidence against Trump. Smith’s team argues that Trump’s actions surrounding the 2020 election should not be protected by presidential immunity.

Trump requested for delay

The release of the documents followed a ruling by Judge Tanya Chutkan, who denied Trump’s request to delay the publication, citing concerns that keeping them sealed due to potential political consequences could itself appear to interfere with the election.

The released documents, presented in four volumes, include a mix of blank pages and key evidence. The first volume features excerpts from interviews conducted by the House January 6 Committee as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot. The second volume includes tweets and social media posts by Trump, his campaign, and supporters, including posts made during the January 6 attack, where Trump criticized Pence for lacking “the courage” to alter the election results. The volume also contains Trump’s numerous claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Prosecutors argue that these social media posts are relevant to the trial, as they reflect Trump’s personal views and campaign activities rather than his official presidential duties.

Fraudulent elector certificates signed by Trump allies

The third volume includes photographs of the fraudulent elector certificates signed by Trump’s allies, excerpts from Pence’s 2022 autobiography, and the transcript of Trump’s January 2020 phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state. The final volume contains memos from lawyer John Eastman outlining a plan for Pence to reject the certification of the election results, as well as a public statement from Trump claiming he and Pence were aligned on this plan. Additional documents include Trump’s prepared remarks for January 6, fundraising emails sent by his 2020 campaign, and a handwritten note asking Pence to reject certain electors.

Partial presidential immunity

The documents also feature a transcript of Trump’s 2023 CNN town hall and a budget related to January 6 events. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The Supreme Court recently ruled that Trump has partial presidential immunity for actions taken while in office, leaving Judge Chutkan to determine how this ruling applies to the current case.

Read More: Donald Trump’s Health: Here Is What We Know So Far