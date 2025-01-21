What’s Happening In Kurram’s 100 Villages? Blockades, Violence And Despair Take Hold

Over 100 villages in Kurram, including the district headquarters of Parachinar, have been under siege for more than three and a half months, leaving residents struggling with blockades, violence, and a lack of basic necessities.

The crisis intensified following the November 21, 2024, attack on a convoy traveling from Peshawar to Parachinar, which claimed the lives of 50 individuals, including women and children. The key roadway leading to Parachinar remains closed despite several peace agreements, further exacerbating the dire situation. The roadblock has made it nearly impossible to transport essential goods such as food, leaving thousands of people without access to basic supplies.

Local elders attribute much of the unrest to the long and porous border with Afghanistan, which has become a breeding ground for instability. While there are calls for reconciliation and putting aside past transgressions to resolve the ongoing conflict, security issues continue to plague the region. Authorities have imposed a curfew in Lower Kurram as police and security forces engage in intense fighting with insurgents.

A Wave Of Displacement

In addition to the violence, the region has seen a wave of displacement. At least 20 families from Lower Kurram have fled their homes, seeking refuge either in the neighboring town of Hangu or with relatives in safer areas. These displaced individuals now face an uncertain future, with basic necessities in short supply.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kurram remains desperate. The ongoing blockade, compounded by the violence, has left the residents trapped in a state of anguish. There is an urgent need for a resolution to the crisis, which has left the community facing both security threats and severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

In an effort to restore order, the civil administration and law enforcement authorities launched an operation in Bagan and the surrounding districts to remove criminals from the area. The operation, approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, aims to target those responsible for attacks on relief convoys and the deputy commissioner.

However, the victims of the November 21 attack, whose homes and businesses were destroyed in the ensuing riots, are still awaiting compensation for the damage. Nearly 400 shops and hundreds of houses were burned to the ground during the unrest. The ongoing uncertainty has only deepened the despair felt by the people of Kurram, who continue to wait for justice and relief from their ongoing hardships.

With the region under siege, the need for a lasting resolution to the conflict has never been more urgent. The people of Kurram continue to suffer, and immediate action is needed to address their plight.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: How US President Donald Trump Will Rename The Gulf Of Mexico: A Step-By-Step Guide