Donald Trump is set to become the 47th President of the United States, succeeding Joe Biden. The transition of power will officially occur on Inauguration Day, January 20, marking the start of Trump’s presidency and the conclusion of Biden’s term.

When Does Trump Officially Take Office?

Under the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the new president officially assumes office on January 20 unless the date falls on a Sunday. This year’s Inauguration Day coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET). At this time, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will end, making way for Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance to officially take office, regardless of whether their oaths have been administered.

Electoral College: How the Election Was Decided

The period between Election Day and the inauguration involves several key steps, including the Electoral College process:

Counting Votes: After Election Day, every valid vote is counted to determine the winner in each state.

Electoral College Votes: Each state has a specific number of electoral votes, awarded to the candidate who wins the popular vote in that state. The candidate securing a majority of these votes (at least 270) wins the presidency.

Final Results: On December 17, state electors met across the country to cast their votes. Donald Trump secured 312 electoral votes, surpassing the required 270, while Kamala Harris received 226 votes.

The newly convened U.S. Congress met on January 6 to formally certify the Electoral College results, confirming Trump as the president-elect. Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris oversaw this process. This is the same event that faced disruption in 2021 when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of Biden’s win.

Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony will take place at the U.S. Capitol on January 20. Trump will take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address, outlining his vision for his presidency.

Notably, while Trump did not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, the White House has confirmed that Biden will be present for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

The January 20 inauguration marks an important moment in the democratic tradition of the United States, symbolizing a peaceful transfer of power. As Trump assumes office, all eyes will be on his inaugural address to understand his priorities for the nation.