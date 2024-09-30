Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Residents reported hearing up to ten explosions following the airstrike on Friday, which targeted an area larger than a city block, resulting in several residential buildings being reduced to rubble. The destruction left a cleared space bigger than a soccer field.

The body of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, has reportedly been recovered from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Medical and security sources confirmed his body was found “intact” and showed no direct injuries, indicating he likely died from “blunt trauma” caused by the blast, as reported by a leading newswire.

On Sunday, journalists of a leading newswire observed smoke rising from the rubble, with local residents gathering at the scene.

Israel released footage on Saturday showing eight F-15I fighter jets that participated in the strike, though details on the type and quantity of bombs were not disclosed. The video showed the aircraft carrying munitions resembling American-made BLU-109 penetrator bombs, which weigh 2,000 pounds, along with a JDAM guidance system.

According to the Israeli military, the airstrike on Sunday not only killed Hezbollah’s leader but also “eliminated” approximately two dozen other members of the group. Those killed included individuals at Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in Dahieh, Beirut.

