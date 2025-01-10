Curiosity about global differences often leads to fascinating studies—and the size of penises around the world is no exception. A recent dataset analysis sheds light on the average lengths by country, revealing which nations are the most well-endowed.

Leading the Pack

Sudan claims the top spot, with an average erect penis length of 7.07 inches—nearly 2 inches longer than the global average, which typically falls between 5.1 and 5.5 inches. The Democratic Republic of the Congo follows closely, with an average of 7.05 inches.

Other top-ranking countries include Ecuador (6.93 inches), the Republic of the Congo (6.83 inches), and Ghana (6.81 inches).

Where Does India Lands?

India ranks 105th out of 142 countries in terms of average erect penis length. The average length for Indian men is 12.93 cm (approximately 5.09 inches).

How the Study Was Conducted

The findings come from a 2014 report in BJU International Sexual Medicine and were aggregated by Data Panda. The data primarily relies on studies where health professionals measured participants in samples of 50 or more. However, some measurements were self-reported, which might introduce a margin of error due to potential overestimation.

Where the US Stands

Despite its reputation for “supersizing” everything, the United States placed 68th, with an average length of 5.57 inches. Canada lagged further behind at 5.48 inches.

Nations on the Smaller Side

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Thailand has the smallest average erect length, measuring 3.72 inches. Other nations with smaller averages include North Korea (3.78 inches), Cambodia (3.88 inches), Nepal (3.93 inches), and Myanmar (3.97 inches).

Girth Rankings

While length is often the focus, girth also matters. European countries led in this category, with France topping the list at an average erect circumference of 5.37 inches. The Netherlands (5.33 inches) and Ecuador (5.29 inches) followed. The United States ranked 39th, with an average girth of 4.81 inches.

The Top 10 Nations by Length

Sudan: 7.07 inches DR Congo: 7.05 inches Ecuador: 6.93 inches Republic of the Congo: 6.83 inches Ghana: 6.81 inches Nigeria: 6.69 inches Venezuela: 6.66 inches Lebanon: 6.62 inches Colombia: 6.59 inches Cameroon: 6.55 inches

105. India: 12.93cm

106. China: 12.90 cm

138. Myanmar: 10.10 cm

139. Nepal: 9.98 cm

140. Cambodia: 9.84 cm

141. North Korea: 9.60 cm

142. Thailand: 9.43 cm

A Global Perspective

While these figures provide an interesting perspective on global averages, it’s essential to remember that size is just one aspect of human diversity—and no metric can capture the richness of individual experiences and relationships.