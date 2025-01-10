Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Which Country Has The Biggest Pennis? Sudan Tops The List, Know Where India Ranked

Curiosity about global differences often leads to fascinating studies—and the size of penises around the world is no exception. A recent dataset analysis sheds light on the average lengths by country, revealing which nations are the most well-endowed.

Which Country Has The Biggest Pennis? Sudan Tops The List, Know Where India Ranked

Curiosity about global differences often leads to fascinating studies—and the size of penises around the world is no exception. A recent dataset analysis sheds light on the average lengths by country, revealing which nations are the most well-endowed.

Leading the Pack

Sudan claims the top spot, with an average erect penis length of 7.07 inches—nearly 2 inches longer than the global average, which typically falls between 5.1 and 5.5 inches. The Democratic Republic of the Congo follows closely, with an average of 7.05 inches.

Other top-ranking countries include Ecuador (6.93 inches), the Republic of the Congo (6.83 inches), and Ghana (6.81 inches).

Where Does India Lands?

India ranks 105th out of 142 countries in terms of average erect penis length. The average length for Indian men is 12.93 cm (approximately 5.09 inches).

How the Study Was Conducted

The findings come from a 2014 report in BJU International Sexual Medicine and were aggregated by Data Panda. The data primarily relies on studies where health professionals measured participants in samples of 50 or more. However, some measurements were self-reported, which might introduce a margin of error due to potential overestimation.

Where the US Stands

Despite its reputation for “supersizing” everything, the United States placed 68th, with an average length of 5.57 inches. Canada lagged further behind at 5.48 inches.

Nations on the Smaller Side

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Thailand has the smallest average erect length, measuring 3.72 inches. Other nations with smaller averages include North Korea (3.78 inches), Cambodia (3.88 inches), Nepal (3.93 inches), and Myanmar (3.97 inches).

Girth Rankings

While length is often the focus, girth also matters. European countries led in this category, with France topping the list at an average erect circumference of 5.37 inches. The Netherlands (5.33 inches) and Ecuador (5.29 inches) followed. The United States ranked 39th, with an average girth of 4.81 inches.

The Top 10 Nations by Length

  1. Sudan: 7.07 inches
  2. DR Congo: 7.05 inches
  3. Ecuador: 6.93 inches
  4. Republic of the Congo: 6.83 inches
  5. Ghana: 6.81 inches
  6. Nigeria: 6.69 inches
  7. Venezuela: 6.66 inches
  8. Lebanon: 6.62 inches
  9. Colombia: 6.59 inches
  10. Cameroon: 6.55 inches

105.  India: 12.93cm

106. China: 12.90 cm

138. Myanmar: 10.10 cm

139. Nepal: 9.98 cm

140. Cambodia: 9.84 cm

141. North Korea: 9.60 cm

142. Thailand: 9.43 cm

A Global Perspective

While these figures provide an interesting perspective on global averages, it’s essential to remember that size is just one aspect of human diversity—and no metric can capture the richness of individual experiences and relationships.

Filed under

know where India ranks Which Country Men Has The Biggest Pennis

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

What Is The Controversy Behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s Latest Remark On Hindi Language?

What Is The Controversy Behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s Latest Remark On Hindi Language?

Novak Djokovic Avoids Questions On “Poisoning” Claim, Focuses On Tennis

Novak Djokovic Avoids Questions On “Poisoning” Claim, Focuses On Tennis

UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Temple-Mosque Debate: ‘No Disputed Structure To Be Called Masjid’

UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Temple-Mosque Debate: ‘No Disputed Structure To Be Called Masjid’

Supreme Court Stays Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore GST Notices To Online Gaming Platforms; Next Hearing in March 2025

Supreme Court Stays Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore GST Notices To Online Gaming Platforms; Next Hearing...

PM Modi’s Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, ‘Thand Me Sambhaliye …’, Watch

PM Modi’s Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, ‘Thand Me Sambhaliye …’, Watch

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox