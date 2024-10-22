Which Is The Most Polluted City In The World? Check Its AQI

Lahore, Pakistan's cultural hub, has been declared the most polluted city in the world, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketing to an alarming 394.

This is far beyond internationally accepted safety limits, putting the health of millions of residents at severe risk. An AQI above 100 is considered unhealthy, and readings over 150 are classified as “very unhealthy.” Lahore’s current pollution levels, therefore, pose a dire threat to public health.

Several factors are contributing to this smog crisis, including the large-scale burning of crop residues and unchecked industrial emissions. These pollutants, combined with seasonal weather conditions, have resulted in a thick blanket of hazardous smog over the city. In response to the crisis, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating, “Lahore was declared the most polluted city in the world on October 21. We have taken several initiatives to address the issue and are now planning for artificial rain in the city,” according to a report from PTI.

Government’s Response: Anti-Smog Squad Launched

The provincial government, under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, has initiated an ‘Anti-Smog Squad’ to address the issue in affected areas. Smog, a combination of smoke and fog, occurs when air pollutants mix with cold, moist air, leading to poor visibility and health risks. These squads aim to educate farmers on the dangers of burning crop residues and promote sustainable alternatives like super seeders for waste disposal.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who oversees the environment ministry, stated that while the positive impact of these efforts may take 8 to 10 years to manifest, the government is committed to fighting smog. “Environmental protection has been incorporated into the school curriculum, and we have declared a war on smog,” she said.

Call for ‘Climate Diplomacy’ with India

Addressing the broader regional impact, Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb called for “climate diplomacy” with neighboring India, urging collaborative efforts to combat smog in the region. She also appealed to farmers to refrain from burning crop residues, emphasizing that it endangers not only their crops but also the health of future generations.

The smog crisis in Lahore is not just a local issue but part of a wider environmental challenge facing the region, requiring both immediate action and long-term strategies to reduce pollution and protect public health.

