Which Taliban leaders Is The ICC Prosecutor Seeking Arrest Warrants For?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has applied for arrest warrants for two prominent Taliban leaders, Haibatullah Akhundzada and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, accusing them of committing crimes against humanity through widespread discrimination against women and girls in Afghanistan. This move comes amid ongoing global concerns over the Taliban’s governance and its treatment of women since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Haibatullah Akhundzada: The Supreme Leader of the Taliban

Haibatullah Akhundzada, known as the “Leader of the Faithful,” is the supreme leader of the Taliban, holding ultimate authority over the group’s political, religious, and military affairs. Akhundzada assumed leadership in 2016, following the death of his predecessor, Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike near the Afghan-Pakistan border. Despite his position at the top, Akhundzada has largely remained in the shadows, rarely appearing in public and leaving the day-to-day operations of the Taliban to others.

A renowned Islamic scholar and cleric, Akhundzada was a teacher and preacher for 15 years in Kuchlak, Pakistan, before becoming the Taliban’s leader. His son was a suicide bomber, further tying Akhundzada to the group’s radical ideology. Throughout his tenure, he has focused on maintaining a strict interpretation of Islamic law, which has involved cracking down on women’s rights and enforcing conservative religious policies.

In recent years, Akhundzada’s government has come under scrutiny for its policies that have restricted women’s rights, including the closure of high schools and universities to girls in 2022. These actions have sparked widespread international condemnation, contributing to the ICC’s decision to seek arrest warrants.

Abdul Hakim Haqqani: The Taliban’s Chief Justice and Key Negotiator

Abdul Hakim Haqqani holds a significant position within the Taliban as the chief justice. He was appointed shortly after the group’s return to power in 2021 and also heads a powerful council of religious scholars. Haqqani is regarded as one of Haibatullah Akhundzada’s closest allies, and he plays a critical role in shaping the Taliban’s legal and religious policies.

Haqqani was a key figure in the Taliban’s negotiating team during peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar. These talks were crucial in paving the way for the eventual withdrawal of U.S. and allied troops from Afghanistan, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s history. His book, published in Arabic, outlines his vision for the governance of an Islamic state, where independence and resistance to external pressures are paramount.

Like Akhundzada, Haqqani’s actions have drawn international criticism, particularly for his views on the role of women in society. He has supported the enforcement of laws that restrict women’s freedom, which aligns with the Taliban’s broader crackdown on gender equality since its return to power.

ICC’s Legal Pursuit: Crimes Against Humanity

The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants is based on accusations that both Akhundzada and Haqqani are responsible for widespread human rights abuses, particularly against women and girls. The Taliban’s policies since they regained control of Afghanistan have significantly curtailed women’s access to education, employment, and public life, violating international human rights standards.

The ICC’s efforts to seek accountability come amidst growing calls for justice from the international community, human rights organizations, and Afghan citizens who continue to face oppression under Taliban rule.

The ICC’s legal pursuit of Haibatullah Akhundzada and Abdul Hakim Haqqani highlights the ongoing global concern over the human rights situation in Afghanistan. With the Taliban’s strict enforcement of their interpretation of Islamic law and their systemic discrimination against women, the international community continues to hold the group accountable for crimes against humanity. However, given the Taliban’s firm control over Afghanistan and their lack of cooperation with international bodies, the path to justice remains fraught with challenges.

