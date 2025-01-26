White House Recruitment: Candidates Tested On ‘MAGA Revelation’ And Commitment To Trump’s Policies

Aspiring candidates hoping to work under US President Donald Trump's second term are reportedly undergoing intense “loyalty tests,” according to reports from the Associated Press.

Aspiring candidates hoping to work under US President Donald Trump’s second term are reportedly undergoing intense “loyalty tests,” according to reports from the Associated Press. The administration has introduced stringent measures to ensure potential employees align with Trump’s political ideology and commitment to his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda.

Proving Loyalty: The MAGA Test

Applicants for positions in the Trump administration are being asked to demonstrate their enthusiasm for enacting Trump’s policies. According to the report, individuals must confirm their support for the president’s agenda by detailing their involvement in his 2024 re-election campaign.

For example, a form on Trump’s transition website requires applicants to answer questions like:

“What part of President Trump’s campaign message is most appealing to you and why?”

“How did you support the campaign?” (with options such as volunteering, door-knocking, and fundraising).

Social media activity has also become a critical factor in hiring decisions. Negative posts or even photos with Trump opponents have reportedly led to the rejection of applications.

Critics within federal agencies have nicknamed the new appointees “MAGA commissars,” likening them to the ideologically driven enforcers of the Soviet Communist Party.

Agency officials have expressed concerns about the competence of some recruits. Many of the newcomers are described as young individuals lacking significant expertise or experience in the portfolios they have been assigned.

State Department Atmosphere: Tense and Glum

The mood at the State Department is reportedly grim, with career diplomats and foreign service officers expressing apprehension. Many fear retribution from the administration’s political appointees if they voice dissenting opinions on policy matters.

The Trump administration has defended its hiring practices. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung emphasized that it is standard to ensure employees align with the administration’s mission.

“Nobody in private industry would ever hire someone who isn’t mission-focused, and the government should be no different. Over 1,300 individuals have been hired while maintaining the highest standards of competency,” Cheung stated.

Trump’s Second Term: A Renewed Vision

President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term on January 20, 2025. Shortly after taking office, he signed a series of executive orders, signaling the administration’s focus on fulfilling campaign promises.

Trump’s victory in the November 2024 election saw him defeat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, who succeeded Joe Biden as the party’s candidate. Biden opted out of re-election due to age and health concerns.

The Trump administration’s focus on loyalty and ideological alignment has drawn mixed reactions. While the White House defends its approach as mission-focused, critics argue that such measures could undermine expertise and foster a climate of fear in federal agencies. As Trump begins his second term, his administration’s policies and practices will remain under intense scrutiny.

