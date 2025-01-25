Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Arbel Yehud? Female Civilian Hostage Confirmed Alive by Hamas, Set to Be Released Next Saturday

Hamas has confirmed that Arbel Yehud, a civilian hostage, is alive and expected to be released next Saturday, according to multiple reports. This comes as Israel demands her release before allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Arbel Yehud? Female Civilian Hostage Confirmed Alive by Hamas, Set to Be Released Next Saturday

Hamas has confirmed that Arbel Yehud, a civilian hostage, is alive and expected to be released next Saturday, according to multiple reports.


An official from Hamas informed the Reuters news agency that mediators have been notified of civilian hostage Arbel Yehud’s status. According to the reports, Arbel Yehud is alive and is expected to be released next Saturday. A similar statement was shared with Al Jazeera, although Hamas has yet to issue an official announcement regarding the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israeli Government’s Response

This update follows a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, which declared that Israel would not permit Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip until Hamas “arranges the release” of Yehud. Yehud is believed to be held by a Salafi group linked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis region.

The Israeli government has accused Hamas of breaching the terms of a prior agreement by prioritizing the release of female hostage soldiers before all living female civilian captives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After Hamas freed four female soldiers—Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy—Netanyahu’s office issued a punitive directive. According to reports, this decision was finalized during late-night security consultations after Hamas announced the names of the soldiers to be released. However, the announcement of Israel’s measures was delayed until the soldiers were freed to avoid jeopardizing the process.

Arbel Yehud: Background and Ordeal

Arbel Yehud was abducted on October 7, 2023, from Kibbutz Nir Oz during an attack. Tragically, her brother, Dolev, was murdered in the same incident. Her partner and several other relatives were also kidnapped, though some have since been released. Yehud, a space exploration enthusiast, previously served as an instructor on the subject within the Eshkol Regional Council.

Yehud is one of seven remaining female hostages from an initial group of 33 slated for release during the first phase of a ceasefire. This group includes civilian Shiri Silberman Bibas and soldiers Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, and Naama Levy.

Arbel Yehud and Prisoner Exchange Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas is required to provide the names of the next four female hostages scheduled for release by Friday, ahead of their anticipated release on Saturday. For every soldier freed by Hamas, Israel is set to release 50 Palestinian prisoners, including individuals convicted of terrorism.

Also Read: Hamas Releases Four Israeli Women Hostages In Gaza: Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag

Filed under

Hamas israeli hostages

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Are The Top 20 Expectations In The Budget 2025-26? Scheduled On February 1

What Are The Top 20 Expectations In The Budget 2025-26? Scheduled On February 1

Union Budget 2025: Who Are The Key Players In Shaping India’s Financial Path?

Union Budget 2025: Who Are The Key Players In Shaping India’s Financial Path?

Delhi Elections: BJP Promises ₹10 Lakh Insurance Cover for Gig Workers – Who Are They?

Delhi Elections: BJP Promises ₹10 Lakh Insurance Cover for Gig Workers – Who Are They?

Who Is Bjorn Fratangelo? Husband Of Madison Keys Coaching The Tennis Star’s Dream Australian Open Run

Who Is Bjorn Fratangelo? Husband Of Madison Keys Coaching The Tennis Star’s Dream Australian Open...

Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal For ‘Blatant Lies’ And Unfulfilled Promises Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal For ‘Blatant Lies’ And Unfulfilled Promises Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Entertainment

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox