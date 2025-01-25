Who Is Arbel Yehud? Female Civilian Hostage Confirmed Alive by Hamas, Set to Be Released Next Saturday

Hamas has confirmed that Arbel Yehud, a civilian hostage, is alive and expected to be released next Saturday, according to multiple reports. This comes as Israel demands her release before allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

An official from Hamas informed the Reuters news agency that mediators have been notified of civilian hostage Arbel Yehud’s status. According to the reports, Arbel Yehud is alive and is expected to be released next Saturday. A similar statement was shared with Al Jazeera, although Hamas has yet to issue an official announcement regarding the matter.

Israeli Government’s Response

This update follows a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, which declared that Israel would not permit Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip until Hamas “arranges the release” of Yehud. Yehud is believed to be held by a Salafi group linked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis region.

The Israeli government has accused Hamas of breaching the terms of a prior agreement by prioritizing the release of female hostage soldiers before all living female civilian captives.

After Hamas freed four female soldiers—Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy—Netanyahu’s office issued a punitive directive. According to reports, this decision was finalized during late-night security consultations after Hamas announced the names of the soldiers to be released. However, the announcement of Israel’s measures was delayed until the soldiers were freed to avoid jeopardizing the process.

Arbel Yehud: Background and Ordeal

Arbel Yehud was abducted on October 7, 2023, from Kibbutz Nir Oz during an attack. Tragically, her brother, Dolev, was murdered in the same incident. Her partner and several other relatives were also kidnapped, though some have since been released. Yehud, a space exploration enthusiast, previously served as an instructor on the subject within the Eshkol Regional Council.

Yehud is one of seven remaining female hostages from an initial group of 33 slated for release during the first phase of a ceasefire. This group includes civilian Shiri Silberman Bibas and soldiers Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, and Naama Levy.

Arbel Yehud and Prisoner Exchange Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas is required to provide the names of the next four female hostages scheduled for release by Friday, ahead of their anticipated release on Saturday. For every soldier freed by Hamas, Israel is set to release 50 Palestinian prisoners, including individuals convicted of terrorism.

