Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife And Her Crucial Role In Pakistan’s Political Turmoil

Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, has emerged as a key figure in Pakistan's political turmoil, leading protests for his release and solidifying her role as a prominent PTI leader.

Who Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife And Her Crucial Role In Pakistan’s Political Turmoil

Pakistan is witnessing massive unrest as tens of thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan defied government-imposed lockdowns and violent police opposition to demand his release. Standing at the heart of one of the largest protests in Pakistan’s history is Bushra Bibi, Khan’s third wife and a key figure in the political turmoil gripping the nation.

On November 25, Bushra Khan led a fierce protest in the capital city of Islamabad, along with thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters. Despite heavy police barricades and threats of violence, she remained determined to show her solidarity with her imprisoned husband. Bushra delivered her first public address mounted atop a truck near the D-Chowk, a symbolic location close to the Pakistani Parliament.

During her speech, Bushra appealed to the protesters, “You all need to promise that until Khan is amongst us, you won’t leave D-Chowk.”

Though Imran Khan had asked his followers to gather on the outskirts of Islamabad, Bushra insisted on holding the protest at a central location, sending a strong message of defiance against the Pakistani government.

Escape To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Crackdown

After violent clashes between police and protesters, Bushra was compelled to leave Islamabad. The security forces had launched a massive crackdown, raiding the homes of PTI supporters during the night. Despite the crackdown, PTI suspended protests for a brief period on November 26. Bushra’s decision to lead from the front during such tense times has drawn both admiration and criticism, but it has solidified her status as a key political player.

Who Is Bushra Khan?

Born in the province of Punjab, Bushra Khan became famous after she married Imran Khan in 2018. Khan had earned himself fame as a politician having played cricket for Pakistan and has wedded Bushra in secret marriage. It was his third time, and her second, which was quite controversial since it was claimed that they didn’t wait the required Islamic periods after her previous marriage. The case was finally dismissed by the court in 2023.

Bushra Bibi is in her late 40s and is known to be low-key in public life. She dresses in abayas mostly in black or white and keeps her face covered by a veil. Her spiritual reverence for Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, one of the revered Muslim mystics, is well-known. It is said that Imran Khan was attracted to her spiritualism when they first met. However, her critics say she was practicing sorcery, a charge that is strongly rejected by the couple.

Despite her quiet personal life, Bushra Khan has been more involved in PTI’s political activities lately, especially after her husband’s arrest. She had earlier been imprisoned for nine months for her involvement in a state gift corruption case. She was released in October 2023.

Bushra Bibi’s Political Rise

Pakistan has a long history of women taking up powerful positions in the absence of male family members, and Bushra Khan is no different. Her ascension mirrors the story of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was thrust into politics after her father’s execution. Though Bushra has never held a formal position within the PTI, her role has grown significantly as she has become the de facto leader of the party during her husband’s detention.

Mazhar Abbas, a political analyst, while commenting stated, “Her posturing is different, and the government itself targets her.” It becomes manifest that her influence has indeed increased inside PTI because of the aggravating situation within the political scene.

Role In Public Eye

It is partly because of the public adoration that Bushra has emerged as a leader. PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari emphasized that her involvement in the protests was in direct alignment with Imran Khan’s instructions. “If she has come out and led this protest, it’s on the orders of Imran Khan,” Bukhari said, adding that her nearly year-long imprisonment had made her a symbol of resilience for PTI supporters.

Yet her ascendancy is far from being uncontested. Pakistan’s administration has cast her as the figure behind the protests. For that matter, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has labeled the activities of “a hidden hand”. Political analysts are predicting that Bushra will be a key player in coming days.

ALOS READ | US Immediately To Start Fresh Push For Gaza Ceasefire

Filed under

Bushra Bibi imran khan PAKISTAN PROTESTS World news
Advertisement

Also Read

US Immediately To Start Fresh Push For Gaza Ceasefire

US Immediately To Start Fresh Push For Gaza Ceasefire

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What...

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On...

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For AbRam, Here’s How King Khan Shut Down The Claims

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For AbRam, Here’s How King Khan Shut Down The Claims

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding Rs.1 Crore

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox