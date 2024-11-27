Who Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife And Her Crucial Role In Pakistan’s Political Turmoil

Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, has emerged as a key figure in Pakistan's political turmoil, leading protests for his release and solidifying her role as a prominent PTI leader.

Pakistan is witnessing massive unrest as tens of thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan defied government-imposed lockdowns and violent police opposition to demand his release. Standing at the heart of one of the largest protests in Pakistan’s history is Bushra Bibi, Khan’s third wife and a key figure in the political turmoil gripping the nation.

On November 25, Bushra Khan led a fierce protest in the capital city of Islamabad, along with thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters. Despite heavy police barricades and threats of violence, she remained determined to show her solidarity with her imprisoned husband. Bushra delivered her first public address mounted atop a truck near the D-Chowk, a symbolic location close to the Pakistani Parliament.

During her speech, Bushra appealed to the protesters, “You all need to promise that until Khan is amongst us, you won’t leave D-Chowk.”

Though Imran Khan had asked his followers to gather on the outskirts of Islamabad, Bushra insisted on holding the protest at a central location, sending a strong message of defiance against the Pakistani government.

Escape To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Crackdown

After violent clashes between police and protesters, Bushra was compelled to leave Islamabad. The security forces had launched a massive crackdown, raiding the homes of PTI supporters during the night. Despite the crackdown, PTI suspended protests for a brief period on November 26. Bushra’s decision to lead from the front during such tense times has drawn both admiration and criticism, but it has solidified her status as a key political player.

Who Is Bushra Khan?

Born in the province of Punjab, Bushra Khan became famous after she married Imran Khan in 2018. Khan had earned himself fame as a politician having played cricket for Pakistan and has wedded Bushra in secret marriage. It was his third time, and her second, which was quite controversial since it was claimed that they didn’t wait the required Islamic periods after her previous marriage. The case was finally dismissed by the court in 2023.

Bushra Bibi is in her late 40s and is known to be low-key in public life. She dresses in abayas mostly in black or white and keeps her face covered by a veil. Her spiritual reverence for Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, one of the revered Muslim mystics, is well-known. It is said that Imran Khan was attracted to her spiritualism when they first met. However, her critics say she was practicing sorcery, a charge that is strongly rejected by the couple.

Despite her quiet personal life, Bushra Khan has been more involved in PTI’s political activities lately, especially after her husband’s arrest. She had earlier been imprisoned for nine months for her involvement in a state gift corruption case. She was released in October 2023.

Bushra Bibi’s Political Rise

Pakistan has a long history of women taking up powerful positions in the absence of male family members, and Bushra Khan is no different. Her ascension mirrors the story of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was thrust into politics after her father’s execution. Though Bushra has never held a formal position within the PTI, her role has grown significantly as she has become the de facto leader of the party during her husband’s detention.

Mazhar Abbas, a political analyst, while commenting stated, “Her posturing is different, and the government itself targets her.” It becomes manifest that her influence has indeed increased inside PTI because of the aggravating situation within the political scene.

Role In Public Eye

It is partly because of the public adoration that Bushra has emerged as a leader. PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari emphasized that her involvement in the protests was in direct alignment with Imran Khan’s instructions. “If she has come out and led this protest, it’s on the orders of Imran Khan,” Bukhari said, adding that her nearly year-long imprisonment had made her a symbol of resilience for PTI supporters.

Yet her ascendancy is far from being uncontested. Pakistan’s administration has cast her as the figure behind the protests. For that matter, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has labeled the activities of “a hidden hand”. Political analysts are predicting that Bushra will be a key player in coming days.

