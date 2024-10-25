Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Who is Dean Forbes: Billion-Euro CEO, Named UK’s Most Influential Black Individual?

Growing up on a housing estate in Lewisham, south-east London, Forbes was raised by a single mother who suffered from muscular dystrophy.

Who is Dean Forbes: Billion-Euro CEO, Named UK’s Most Influential Black Individual?

Dean Forbes, 45, CEO of Forterro, has risen to the top of the Powerlist 2025, making him the UK’s most influential Black individual. Forterro is now valued at €2 billion (£1.7 billion).

Humble Beginnings to Leadership

Growing up on a housing estate in Lewisham, south-east London, Forbes was raised by a single mother who suffered from muscular dystrophy.

Despite economic hardships, Forbes fondly recalls a “whale of a time” during his childhood, thanks to a strong community that nurtured him and his siblings. With encouragement from his mother, who taught him the values of optimism and self-sufficiency, Forbes exhibited entrepreneurial instincts early on, running a small barber business and selling belts he designed himself.

However, the road was not easy. In his teenage years, Forbes twice faced homelessness, a daunting setback that didn’t dampen his resolve. Although he once pursued a career in football, injury forced him to reevaluate his path, leading him to a job at Motorola. Starting at an entry-level call center position, Forbes quickly climbed the ranks, showcasing a remarkable aptitude for technology and leadership.

Forbes’s Career

Forbes’ career truly took off when he joined Primavera, a software firm where he played a key role in expanding international operations, a journey that culminated in the company’s sale to Oracle for $550 million (£424 million). His successes continued as he took on CEO roles at KDS and CoreHR, each time taking equity stakes that would grow into multi-million dollar achievements. Today, as CEO of Forterro, Forbes has led the company to generate over €300 million (£250 million) in revenue, a testament to his strategic vision and leadership.

In addition to Forterro, Forbes is a partner at Corten Capital, a private equity firm, and runs the Forbes Family Group (FFG), a charitable initiative that has raised over £400,000 this year alone to support underserved communities. Reflecting on his journey, Forbes describes topping the Powerlist 2025 as a “professional and career high,” a milestone that underscores his commitment to paving the way for others.

An Inspiring Role Model 

Forbes’ name to the Powerlist reflects more than personal success; it embodies his dedication to broadening opportunities for young Black Britons, especially those who may not see themselves represented in leadership roles beyond entertainment or sports. He remains acutely aware of the disparities that exist within the corporate world, where he often finds himself as the only Black individual in the room.

Using his platform to advocate for inclusivity, Forbes frequently pauses meetings to invite colleagues to bring others into the conversation. This simple yet effective approach has helped talented individuals gain exposure to high-level discussions, a small step in dismantling barriers within the industry.

Forbes shares his spot on the Powerlist’s top ranks with notable figures like Bernard Mensah, President of International at Bank of America, and Afua Kyei, Chief Financial Officer at the Bank of England. His journey stands alongside that of other influential Black leaders, including Emma Grede, co-founder of fashion brand Skims, and Adejoké Bakare, the UK’s first Black female Michelin-starred chef. Together, they represent the Powerlist’s mission to celebrate diversity across various fields, inspiring future generations to explore pathways beyond traditional roles.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Forbes emphasizes the importance of “opening the door a crack” to help others succeed. Through FFG, he has worked to break cycles of poverty and provide role models for young people, focusing on mentorship and networking opportunities. His roots, friends, and childhood experiences have kept him grounded, and he remains committed to giving back, demonstrating that no matter one’s background, the drive to succeed can transform lives.

