Who Is IAF Officer Shubhanshu Shukla? First Indian Set To Pilot Axiom-4 Mission To ISS

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut to fly to the ISS as part of a private space mission. Shukla has also been selected as the 'Prime' astronaut for the Gaganyaan mission of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

India is set to achieve a historic milestone in space exploration as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, prepares to embark on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) as a pilot to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025. This mission, a collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and ISRO, marks India’s growing influence in the global space community and strengthens Indo-US space partnerships.

Who is IAF Shubhanshu Shukla?

Meet #Ax4's Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla. Shubhanshu is a distinguished pilot in the Indian Air Force and was handpicked as one of the four astronauts for @ISRO's historic Gaganyaan mission, the nation's inaugural human spaceflight endeavor.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is a distinguished Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and astronaut who was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on October 10, 1985. On June 17, 2006, he received his IAF fighter pilot commission. He has flown more than 2,000 hours in a variety of aircraft, such as the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32. In addition to being a trained astronaut, Shubhanshu was promoted to Group Captain in March 2024 after completing specialized training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia in 2019.

Shubhanshu completed the National Defense Academy and worked as a fighter combat leader and test pilot prior to being chosen for the Gaganyaan mission. His commitment to serving his nation and his enthusiasm for it have been hallmarks of his IAF career. Shubhanshu was one of the four astronauts chosen for ISRO’s crewed space mission, which is scheduled to reach low Earth orbit, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement in February 2025.

Wing Commander Shukla expressed his excitement for the mission and his wish to tell the Indian people about his experience. In addition to performing yoga poses on board the ISS, he intends to bring cultural artifacts from different parts of the nation. “This journey represents 1.4 billion people, even though I’m an individual going to space,” he said. Over the course of the 14-day mission, the crew will conduct outreach programs, scientific research, and microgravity business ventures.

About the Axiom Mission 4

Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) is a private astronaut mission approved by NASA and operated by Axiom Space, a commercial space company focused on expanding human presence beyond Earth. The crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and spend 14 days on the ISS, conducting scientific research and technology demonstrations in microgravity. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, director of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space, will lead the Ax-4 mission.

The Ax-4 mission consists of four astronauts from different countries:

Commander: Peggy Whitson (USA): Former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space.

Peggy Whitson (USA): Former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla (India): IAF officer and ISRO astronaut, responsible for piloting the mission.

Shubhanshu Shukla (India): IAF officer and ISRO astronaut, responsible for piloting the mission. Mission Specialist: Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland): European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut.

Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland): European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut. Mission Specialist: Tibor Kapu (Hungary): ESA project astronaut.

Meet the #Ax4 crew.

🇮🇳 Mission Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of #India

🇵🇱 Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of ESA/#Poland

🇭🇺 Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of #Hungary pic.twitter.com/Jjx8ERGqFf — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) January 30, 2025

Key Highlights of His Journey

1. Inspiration from the Kargil War: Shukla was deeply inspired by the bravery of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War (1999), which motivated him to join the Indian Air Force.

2. Accomplished Fighter Pilot: He has logged over 2,000 hours of flying experience, making him one of India’s most skilled pilots.

3. A Distinguished IAF Career: Commissioned in 2006, he has undergone extensive test pilot training and astronaut selection programs.

4. Gaganyaan Mission: Apart from Ax-4, Shukla is one of four astronauts selected for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission, India’s first indigenous human spaceflight program.

5. International Training: His training includes collaborations with NASA, ESA, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Roscosmos (Russia’s Space Agency).

As the pilot of Ax-4, he will play a crucial role in navigating the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, ensuring a successful docking and return from the ISS.

Significance of Axiom Mission 4 for India

India is becoming more involved in international space exploration, and Shubhanshu Shukla’s participation in the Ax-4 mission is the country’s first foray into private astronaut endeavors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2023 visit to the US included an announcement of the mission. The mission demonstrates how NASA and ISRO’s collaboration in space technology and exploration is growing.

His involvement in this mission will improve India’s human spaceflight capabilities, which will have a direct effect on other manned missions and the Gaganyaan program. Additionally, ISRO developed five scientific experiments for the mission in coordination with international collaboration, which will further advance research in space technology, space medicine, and microgravity.

