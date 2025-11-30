LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Cyclone Ditwah gaza Afghan national arrested Tom Stoppard f1 live madhya pradesh Chennai Floods donald trump Cyclone Ditwah gaza Afghan national arrested Tom Stoppard f1 live madhya pradesh Chennai Floods donald trump Cyclone Ditwah gaza Afghan national arrested Tom Stoppard f1 live madhya pradesh Chennai Floods donald trump Cyclone Ditwah gaza Afghan national arrested Tom Stoppard f1 live madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Cyclone Ditwah gaza Afghan national arrested Tom Stoppard f1 live madhya pradesh Chennai Floods donald trump Cyclone Ditwah gaza Afghan national arrested Tom Stoppard f1 live madhya pradesh Chennai Floods donald trump Cyclone Ditwah gaza Afghan national arrested Tom Stoppard f1 live madhya pradesh Chennai Floods donald trump Cyclone Ditwah gaza Afghan national arrested Tom Stoppard f1 live madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

Khaleda Zia — Bangladesh’s first female prime minister and long-time opposition leader — rose from housewife to political powerhouse. Explore her journey: early life, premiership, leadership of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), controversies, legacy and enduring influence in Bangladesh.

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 08:54:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

Born on August 15, 1945, Khaleda Zia was the first female prime minister of Bangladesh in 1991; leading Bangladesh through great floods and political unrest, Khaleda was the chairperson of the BNP and an important opponent of the Awami League.

A Brief Look at Khaleda Zia’s Early Life and Ascension in Politics

Khaleda Zia wed Ziaur Rahman (the future president of Bangladesh) in 1960. After the assassination of her husband in 1981, she entered government service after some reluctance, being elected as the chairperson of the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) in 1984. She led a vigorous campaign against the regime of the Military Dictator Ershad using strikes and protests, ultimately being incarcerated seven times for it; this campaigning, among other things, helped bring about his removal from power in 1990.

Khaleda Zia’s career in politics

The BNP experienced great success in 1991 as a result of Khaleda Zia’s leadership and Khaleda Zia served as Prime Minister until 1996. Khaleda Zia made women’s education, free education for all children, and providing jobs in the RMG sector available to the people of Bangladesh. While Bangladesh experienced economic growth during Khaleda Zia being Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia was the subject of corruption allegations; however, in 2005 Forbes magazine listed Khaleda Zia among the 100 World’s Most Powerful Women.

Khaleda Zia vs Sheikh Hasina

Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina are the main rivals in the political battle between two women “the Begums”. Khaleda Zia was jailed on 17 years of corruption charges in 2018, which many believe were politically motivated. While she remains in jail, she is under house arrest because of her health status. The American government has since praised Khaleda as a “champion of Democracy”.

Actions by Khaleda Zia

The achievements of Khaleda Zia include creating a more equitable method of distributing education resources for the country and restoring representative government to the nation. Khaleda Zia continues to work against military rule in Bangladesh and supports the use of peaceful means to achieve victory in her fight against the military dictatorship that has existed in Bangladesh for many years. Khaleda Zia continues to be an influence in opposition politics even though she is in poor health and faces ongoing challenges with the courts and government.

This article is for informational purposes only. It draws on publicly available records and media reports about Khaleda Zia’s life and political career. Interpretations and opinions are solely those of the author. Readers should verify facts independently before forming conclusions.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 8:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bangladesh first woman PMBangladesh Nationalist Party leaderBangladeshi politicsBNP chairpersonhistory of Khaleda ZiaKhaleda ZiaKhaleda Zia 1991-1996Khaleda Zia 2001-2006Khaleda Zia biographyKhaleda Zia electionKhaleda Zia legacyopposition leader Bangladesh

RELATED News

‘Media Offenders Of the Week’: White House Launches Website To Expose Journalists For Biased Stories, What’s The Criteria For Evaluation?

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 70,000, Health Ministry Confirms As Survivors Struggle To Identify Loved Ones

‘Sexual Violence, Dog Attacks’: UN Report Accuses Israel Of ‘De Facto Policy Of Organised Abuse’, Condemns Systematic Torture Of Palestinian Prisoners

Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting

Amid Donald Trump’s Warnings, Can Venezuela’s 50th-Ranked Army Stand Up To The US Superpower? Military Capacities Explained

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan; See Fans Reaction

No Aadhaar Number On Aadhaar Card: UIDAI Announces Major Security Update Effective From December

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Tamil Nadu On Red Alert As Storm Triggers Heavy Rain; Sri Lanka Death Toll Hits 153

Delhi Horror: BMW Runs Over 3 Pedestrians On Footpath In Vasant Kunj, One Dead; Police Detains The Driver

Rohit Sharma Nears Massive ODI World Record, Needs One Six In 1st ODI To Break Shahid Afridi’s Record

Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: ‘I’ve Dealt With Racism My Entire Life’ | Watch

Cyclone Ditwah BIG Update: Are Flights And Train Services Affected? Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu And Puducherry As Storm Approaches Indian Coast

Who Was Tom Stoppard? Oscar-Winning ‘Shakespeare In Love’ Writer And Legendary Playwright Dies At 88

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Takes Stunning P1, Check Full List

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader
Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader
Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader
Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

QUICK LINKS