Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

Born on August 15, 1945, Khaleda Zia was the first female prime minister of Bangladesh in 1991; leading Bangladesh through great floods and political unrest, Khaleda was the chairperson of the BNP and an important opponent of the Awami League.

A Brief Look at Khaleda Zia’s Early Life and Ascension in Politics

Khaleda Zia wed Ziaur Rahman (the future president of Bangladesh) in 1960. After the assassination of her husband in 1981, she entered government service after some reluctance, being elected as the chairperson of the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) in 1984. She led a vigorous campaign against the regime of the Military Dictator Ershad using strikes and protests, ultimately being incarcerated seven times for it; this campaigning, among other things, helped bring about his removal from power in 1990.

Khaleda Zia’s career in politics

The BNP experienced great success in 1991 as a result of Khaleda Zia’s leadership and Khaleda Zia served as Prime Minister until 1996. Khaleda Zia made women’s education, free education for all children, and providing jobs in the RMG sector available to the people of Bangladesh. While Bangladesh experienced economic growth during Khaleda Zia being Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia was the subject of corruption allegations; however, in 2005 Forbes magazine listed Khaleda Zia among the 100 World’s Most Powerful Women.

Khaleda Zia vs Sheikh Hasina

Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina are the main rivals in the political battle between two women “the Begums”. Khaleda Zia was jailed on 17 years of corruption charges in 2018, which many believe were politically motivated. While she remains in jail, she is under house arrest because of her health status. The American government has since praised Khaleda as a “champion of Democracy”.

Actions by Khaleda Zia

The achievements of Khaleda Zia include creating a more equitable method of distributing education resources for the country and restoring representative government to the nation. Khaleda Zia continues to work against military rule in Bangladesh and supports the use of peaceful means to achieve victory in her fight against the military dictatorship that has existed in Bangladesh for many years. Khaleda Zia continues to be an influence in opposition politics even though she is in poor health and faces ongoing challenges with the courts and government.

This article is for informational purposes only. It draws on publicly available records and media reports about Khaleda Zia’s life and political career. Interpretations and opinions are solely those of the author. Readers should verify facts independently before forming conclusions.