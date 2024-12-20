Who Is Mahfuz Alam? De Facto Minister In Bangladesh’s Interim Government Known For Provocative Comments Against India

India has strongly protested a controversial social media post by Mahfuz Alam, a senior aide of Bangladesh's interim government, which claimed certain Indian territories should belong to Bangladesh. The post, which has since been deleted, sparked a significant diplomatic response from India, highlighting tensions between the two countries.

India has lodged a formal protest with Bangladesh following a controversial social media post by Mahfuz Alam, a senior aide of the country’s interim government. The post, which has since been deleted, claimed that certain Indian territories should be part of Bangladesh.

The coontroversial post

Mahfuz Alam, a prominent figure known for his provocative remarks, shared a map on Facebook that depicted parts of the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam as part of Bangladesh. The post quickly drew strong reactions both in India and abroad, leading to its removal. Alam, who is a de facto minister in Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, faced significant backlash for the statement.

India’s External Affairs Ministry voiced its concerns over the post, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressing India’s disappointment and reminding Bangladesh to be cautious in public statements.

India’s strong response over social media post of Mahfuz Alam

“We have taken this up with the Bangladeshi government and have strongly registered a protest on this issue. We understand that the post has reportedly been taken down,” Jaiswal said in a statement on Friday.

He further emphasized the importance of responsible public discourse, stating, “We would like to remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments. While India has repeatedly signaled interest in fostering relations with the people and the interim government of Bangladesh, such comments underline the need for responsibility in public articulation.”

Mahfuz Alam and tensions in India-Bangladesh relations

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has been under strain since the formation of the interim government headed by Yunus in August. Yunus assumed leadership after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India amidst widespread anti-government protests.

The political instability in Bangladesh has raised questions about the country’s future, especially regarding the timing of its parliamentary elections. Yunus has indicated that elections may be held between late 2025 and early 2026, depending on the completion of certain reforms.

When questioned about Yunus’s comments on the elections, Jaiswal refrained from providing a direct answer but reaffirmed India’s position on Bangladesh. “We have very clearly defined our approach towards our ties with Bangladesh. We support a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh,” he said.

People-centric relations

Jaiswal highlighted that the people of Bangladesh are the central stakeholders in India-Bangladesh relations, noting that India’s development initiatives in Bangladesh—including in areas such as connectivity, trade, power, energy, and capacity building—are aimed at benefiting the people of Bangladesh.

In an address on December 16, Yunus also offered to host the long-stalled SAARC summit in Bangladesh after his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Cairo. Responding to questions about this, Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s commitment to regional cooperation but pointed out the challenges within the SAARC framework.

“We want to move forward with platforms like BIMSTEC,” Jaiswal said, referring to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, which India has been actively promoting as an alternative for regional cooperation. “SAARC is another platform… You know why cooperation under SAARC is not moving forward.”

