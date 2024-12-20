Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is Mahfuz Alam? De Facto Minister In Bangladesh’s Interim Government Known For Provocative Comments Against India

India has strongly protested a controversial social media post by Mahfuz Alam, a senior aide of Bangladesh's interim government, which claimed certain Indian territories should belong to Bangladesh. The post, which has since been deleted, sparked a significant diplomatic response from India, highlighting tensions between the two countries.

Who Is Mahfuz Alam? De Facto Minister In Bangladesh’s Interim Government Known For Provocative Comments Against India

India has lodged a formal protest with Bangladesh following a controversial social media post by Mahfuz Alam, a senior aide of the country’s interim government. The post, which has since been deleted, claimed that certain Indian territories should be part of Bangladesh.

The coontroversial post

Mahfuz Alam, a prominent figure known for his provocative remarks, shared a map on Facebook that depicted parts of the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam as part of Bangladesh. The post quickly drew strong reactions both in India and abroad, leading to its removal. Alam, who is a de facto minister in Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, faced significant backlash for the statement.

India’s External Affairs Ministry voiced its concerns over the post, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressing India’s disappointment and reminding Bangladesh to be cautious in public statements.

India’s strong response over social media post of Mahfuz Alam

“We have taken this up with the Bangladeshi government and have strongly registered a protest on this issue. We understand that the post has reportedly been taken down,” Jaiswal said in a statement on Friday.

He further emphasized the importance of responsible public discourse, stating, “We would like to remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments. While India has repeatedly signaled interest in fostering relations with the people and the interim government of Bangladesh, such comments underline the need for responsibility in public articulation.”

Mahfuz Alam and tensions in India-Bangladesh relations

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has been under strain since the formation of the interim government headed by Yunus in August. Yunus assumed leadership after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India amidst widespread anti-government protests.

The political instability in Bangladesh has raised questions about the country’s future, especially regarding the timing of its parliamentary elections. Yunus has indicated that elections may be held between late 2025 and early 2026, depending on the completion of certain reforms.

When questioned about Yunus’s comments on the elections, Jaiswal refrained from providing a direct answer but reaffirmed India’s position on Bangladesh. “We have very clearly defined our approach towards our ties with Bangladesh. We support a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh,” he said.

People-centric relations

Jaiswal highlighted that the people of Bangladesh are the central stakeholders in India-Bangladesh relations, noting that India’s development initiatives in Bangladesh—including in areas such as connectivity, trade, power, energy, and capacity building—are aimed at benefiting the people of Bangladesh.

In an address on December 16, Yunus also offered to host the long-stalled SAARC summit in Bangladesh after his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Cairo. Responding to questions about this, Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s commitment to regional cooperation but pointed out the challenges within the SAARC framework.

“We want to move forward with platforms like BIMSTEC,” Jaiswal said, referring to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, which India has been actively promoting as an alternative for regional cooperation. “SAARC is another platform… You know why cooperation under SAARC is not moving forward.”

Also Read: Economist Names Bangladesh Country Of The Year, Syria Runner-Up: Here Is Why

Filed under

Bangladesh India-Bangladesh relations Mahfuz Alam

Advertisement

Also Read

Ruben Dias Set To Miss Up To Four Weeks As Manchester City Face Fresh Injury Setback

Ruben Dias Set To Miss Up To Four Weeks As Manchester City Face Fresh Injury...

Tottenham Manager Ange Postecoglou Condemns ‘Offensive’ Personal Attacks

Tottenham Manager Ange Postecoglou Condemns ‘Offensive’ Personal Attacks

What Is Googleyness? Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai Explanis What It Means In 2024

What Is Googleyness? Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai Explanis What It Means In 2024

Replay 2024 : Top 5 Landmark Judgements Of India In 2024

Replay 2024 : Top 5 Landmark Judgements Of India In 2024

What’s Next for Trudeau As Jagmeet Singh, PM’s Key Ally Plans No-Confidence Vote

What’s Next for Trudeau As Jagmeet Singh, PM’s Key Ally Plans No-Confidence Vote

Entertainment

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto Icon Over Not Like Us Inflated Streams Accusations

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto

How Much Is Pakistani Artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Charging To Perform In Bangladesh?

How Much Is Pakistani Artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Charging To Perform In Bangladesh?

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox