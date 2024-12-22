Who Is Mark Burnett? Donald Trump Appoints Apprentice Creator As UK Envoy

Donald Trump has appointed Mark Burnett, the creator of The Apprentice, as Special Envoy to the United Kingdom, marking a new chapter in their long-standing professional relationship. Burnett, celebrated for his groundbreaking work in television, will focus on strengthening diplomatic ties between the U.S. and the UK.

Donald Trump has appointed Mark Burnett, the creator of The Apprentice, as Special Envoy to the United Kingdom. This announcement was made via Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, where he highlighted Burnett’s remarkable contributions to television. Trump referred to Burnett as the producer behind some of the biggest shows in TV history, emphasizing his broad impact on the entertainment industry.

A History of Success in Television

Burnett and Trump have a longstanding professional connection. The two were nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition Program for The Apprentice in both 2004 and 2005, though they did not win on either occasion—losing to The Amazing Race. In his post, Trump also recognized Burnett’s impressive career, noting his role as the former chairman of MGM and his remarkable achievement of winning 13 Emmy Awards.

Beyond The Apprentice, Burnett is known for creating other major TV hits such as Survivor, Shark Tank, and The Voice. Trump’s announcement emphasized Burnett’s influential role in shaping television history.

Trump’s Statement on Appointment of Mark Burnett

In his post, Trump expressed his pride in appointing Burnett to this important diplomatic position. “It is my great honour to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom,” Trump wrote. He praised Burnett’s distinguished career, noting that Burnett’s combination of business acumen and international recognition made him well-suited for this role.

Trump continued, “Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in Television History, including Survivor, Shark Tank, The Voice, and, most notably, The Apprentice.” He further acknowledged Burnett’s leadership at MGM and his collection of 13 Emmy Awards.

Trump emphasized that Burnett would focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, particularly in areas like trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Role of Mark Burnett in Trump’s Rise

Mark Burnett played a crucial role in Trump’s rise to fame. In 2003, Burnett, then the creator of The Apprentice, selected Trump, then 57, to star on the show. At the time, Trump was a tabloid fixture but had been struggling financially after facing bankruptcy and business setbacks, including the failure of his Atlantic City casinos and unprofitable ventures in real estate and golf courses.

Despite these financial challenges, The Apprentice helped elevate Trump’s public image, turning him into a household name and paving the way for his future political career. Trump’s new celebrity status, in part due to Burnett’s show, eventually helped him rebrand himself as a billionaire businessman with political ambitions.

A Controversial Appointment Amid Other Cabinet Picks

This appointment comes at a time when several of Trump’s recent picks for Cabinet positions have raised eyebrows. Among them are former Fox News presenter Pete Hegseth, named Defense Secretary, and Tulsi Gabbard, who is expected to be appointed Director of National Intelligence.

In a statement provided to Variety, a spokesperson for Burnett expressed his gratitude and excitement for the new role. “Mark is truly honoured to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom,” the spokesperson said.

