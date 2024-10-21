Who Is Olivia Nuzzi? Star Political Reporter Who Left New York Magazine Over RFK Jr. Relationship

New York Magazine announced on Monday that it has decided to part ways with prominent political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. This decision follows an investigation into her work during the 2024 campaign, prompted by her previously undisclosed personal relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

New York Magazine announced on Monday that it has decided to part ways with prominent political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. This decision follows an investigation into her work during the 2024 campaign, prompted by her previously undisclosed personal relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The investigation, carried out by the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, reportedly came to the same conclusion as the magazine’s initial internal review, which found no inaccuracies or signs of bias in Nuzzi’s published work, as stated by New York Magazine on its website.

Mutal agreement for separation

The magazine noted that both parties mutually agreed to the separation, expressing that Nuzzi is an exceptionally talented writer and that they have been proud to feature her work throughout her nearly eight years as their Washington Correspondent.

In a statement, Nuzzi’s attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld, indicated that Nuzzi felt pleased, albeit not surprised, by the findings of the two separate investigations, which confirmed that her reporting on the 2024 campaign was solid and that she had committed no wrongdoing.

Olivia Nuzzi acknowledges personal relationship

Last month, Nuzzi was placed on leave after she acknowledged having a “personal relationship” with Kennedy. At that time, she communicated to The New York Times that her interaction with a former reporting subject had become personal. She clarified that the relationship was not physical but should have been disclosed to avoid any appearance of a conflict. While she had previously covered Kennedy, she asserted that she did not report on him directly during their relationship.

A spokesperson for Kennedy stated that he had only met Nuzzi once for an interview she initiated, which they characterized as a negative piece.

Olivia Nuzzi profiles RFK Jr.

In November 2023, Nuzzi authored a profile of Kennedy titled “The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign,” which suggested his multifaceted political identity by noting that he embodies both conservative and liberal traits, potentially disrupting the presidential race.

Kennedy exited the race in late August and subsequently endorsed Donald Trump. He is the son of the late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and is married to actress Cheryl Hines, known for her role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Nuzzi’s reporting at New York magazine

In 2018, she began working at New York magazine as their Washington correspondent. Her insightful and thorough profiles of political figures such as Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump gained widespread popularity. Nuzzi’s reporting on Trump’s inner circle during his presidency, including the Ukraine scandal that led to his first impeachment, further solidified her reputation as a prominent journalist in the national political arena.

According to reports, the alleged personal relationship with RFK Jr. purportedly began after Nuzzi wrote a profile of Kennedy in November 2023. During the interview, she visited his home in Brentwood, California, and went hiking with him in the Santa Monica Mountains. Sources suggest that their communication took a personal turn following this encounter.

