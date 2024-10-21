Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Olivia Nuzzi? Star Political Reporter Who Left New York Magazine Over RFK Jr. Relationship

New York Magazine announced on Monday that it has decided to part ways with prominent political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. This decision follows an investigation into her work during the 2024 campaign, prompted by her previously undisclosed personal relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Who Is Olivia Nuzzi? Star Political Reporter Who Left New York Magazine Over RFK Jr. Relationship

New York Magazine announced on Monday that it has decided to part ways with prominent political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. This decision follows an investigation into her work during the 2024 campaign, prompted by her previously undisclosed personal relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The investigation, carried out by the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, reportedly came to the same conclusion as the magazine’s initial internal review, which found no inaccuracies or signs of bias in Nuzzi’s published work, as stated by New York Magazine on its website.

Mutal agreement for separation

The magazine noted that both parties mutually agreed to the separation, expressing that Nuzzi is an exceptionally talented writer and that they have been proud to feature her work throughout her nearly eight years as their Washington Correspondent.

In a statement, Nuzzi’s attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld, indicated that Nuzzi felt pleased, albeit not surprised, by the findings of the two separate investigations, which confirmed that her reporting on the 2024 campaign was solid and that she had committed no wrongdoing.

Olivia Nuzzi acknowledges personal relationship

Last month, Nuzzi was placed on leave after she acknowledged having a “personal relationship” with Kennedy. At that time, she communicated to The New York Times that her interaction with a former reporting subject had become personal. She clarified that the relationship was not physical but should have been disclosed to avoid any appearance of a conflict. While she had previously covered Kennedy, she asserted that she did not report on him directly during their relationship.

A spokesperson for Kennedy stated that he had only met Nuzzi once for an interview she initiated, which they characterized as a negative piece.

Olivia Nuzzi profiles RFK Jr.

In November 2023, Nuzzi authored a profile of Kennedy titled “The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign,” which suggested his multifaceted political identity by noting that he embodies both conservative and liberal traits, potentially disrupting the presidential race.

Kennedy exited the race in late August and subsequently endorsed Donald Trump. He is the son of the late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and is married to actress Cheryl Hines, known for her role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Nuzzi’s reporting at New York magazine

In 2018, she began working at New York magazine as their Washington correspondent. Her insightful and thorough profiles of political figures such as Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump gained widespread popularity. Nuzzi’s reporting on Trump’s inner circle during his presidency, including the Ukraine scandal that led to his first impeachment, further solidified her reputation as a prominent journalist in the national political arena.

According to reports, the alleged personal relationship with RFK Jr. purportedly began after Nuzzi wrote a profile of Kennedy in November 2023. During the interview, she visited his home in Brentwood, California, and went hiking with him in the Santa Monica Mountains. Sources suggest that their communication took a personal turn following this encounter.

Read More: Here Is Why Liz Cheney Is Supporting Kamala Harris Over Trump

Filed under

New York Magazine Olivia Nuzzi RFK Jr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Was Fethullah Gulen? Turkish Cleric Once Blamed For Failed Coup

Who Was Fethullah Gulen? Turkish Cleric Once Blamed For Failed Coup

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Will Samantha Irvin Join Her Fiancé Ricochet In AEW After WWE Exit?

Will Samantha Irvin Join Her Fiancé Ricochet In AEW After WWE Exit?

Pentagon Chief Announces Additional $400 million Military Aid For Ukraine

Pentagon Chief Announces Additional $400 million Military Aid For Ukraine

Terror Surge In J&K: Is Pakistan Driving The Instability? | NewsX Exclusive

Terror Surge In J&K: Is Pakistan Driving The Instability? | NewsX Exclusive

Entertainment

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Another Lawsuit, This Time Accused Of Raping 13-year-Old With Other Celebrities

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Another Lawsuit, This Time Accused Of Raping 13-year-Old With Other Celebrities

What is Pink Cocaine? Party Drug Cocktail That Autopsy Found In Liam Payne’s Body

What is Pink Cocaine? Party Drug Cocktail That Autopsy Found In Liam Payne’s Body

“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox