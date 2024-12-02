Who Is Tiffany Trump Married To? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Michael Boulos

Michael Boulos, Tiffany’s husband since November 2022, comes from a wealthy background. Born in Lebanon and raised in Nigeria, he is the son of billionaire businessman Massad Boulos.

Donald Trump’s return as president-elect has brought renewed attention to his family, including his daughter Tiffany Trump. Tiffany, Donald’s only child with his ex-wife Marla Maples, has generally stayed out of the political spotlight.

However, she did make appearances at the Republican National Conventions in 2016, 2020, and most recently in 2024 to support her father.

Tiffany is also embracing a new chapter in her personal life as she and her husband, Michael Boulos, prepare to welcome their first child.

Tiffany Trump’s Marriage to Michael Boulos

Michael Boulos: Son of a Billionaire

Michael Boulos, Tiffany’s husband since November 2022, comes from a wealthy background. Born in Lebanon and raised in Nigeria, he is the son of billionaire businessman Massad Boulos. The elder Boulos serves as the managing director and CEO of the SCOA Nigeria conglomerate, which deals in motor vehicles and equipment.

Massad Boulos has also been politically active, supporting Donald Trump by engaging Arab American voters during campaign efforts in key states. Michael, often described as the heir to his father’s business empire, was featured in Vanity Fair for his affluent upbringing.

A Love Story That Began in 2018

The couple was first seen together publicly in September 2018 at a New York fashion show. Tiffany later confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post in January 2019, where they posed in front of a Christmas tree at the White House.

Engagement at the White House

Michael proposed to Tiffany in January 2021, and she shared the news via Instagram. Her post expressed joy at celebrating the engagement at the White House, a location filled with family memories.

A Fairytale Wedding

Tiffany and Michael tied the knot in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The venue held sentimental value for Tiffany, as it was her childhood home. Her mother, Marla Maples, highlighted the significance of the location during interviews.

The bride wore an elegant, floor-length gown with a voluminous skirt and long sleeves. Reflecting on the event, Tiffany described it as “the most magical day” in an Instagram post showcasing wedding photos.

In October 2024, during a campaign event in Detroit, Donald Trump announced that Tiffany and Michael were expecting their first child. While speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, he praised his son-in-law and shared the exciting news about their growing family.

As Tiffany embarks on this new chapter, she continues to balance her family commitments with her low-profile public life.

