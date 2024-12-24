Who Is Valentina Gomez? MAGA Figure Faces Public Outrage Over ‘Execution’ Video

Valentina Gomez, a popular MAGA activist and political figure, has sparked widespread outrage after posting a very controversial video simulating the public execution of a migrant. A 25-year-old real estate investor who is infamous for her provocative and inflammatory views sparked a firestorm of criticism when she made comments that undocumented immigrants who commit violent crimes “deserve to be ended.”

Such an alarming stance has coupled with graphic content within the video, which created massive backlash in amplifying controversy surrounding her actions.

In the video, shared on X, formerly Twitter, Gomez is seen shooting a dummy, tied to a chair, in the back of the head with a handgun. She comments, “It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American.”. They don’t deserve deportation, they deserve to be ended.” The vivid imagery, coupled with her rhetoric for violence, has invited denunciation from all corners. Several critics have called for decries over her urging violence against undocumented immigrants.

The video eventually reached X’s notice and had been flagged and restricted as it had the potential for promoting violent speech. Nonetheless, it had gone viral by then. The backlash was quick, but Gomez had an even quicker response. He wrote a defiant message in the caption that read, “My video being restricted & my account getting suspended shows all of you that I am the biggest threat to the establishment because I call it like I see it, I give people hope, and I don’t need their money. Remember, nobody is coming to save us.”

In a subsequent blog post, she elaborated on her dangerous opinion, saying, “Same treatment should go for all the pedophiles. Congress is only good at having useless hearings, investigations, and strongly worded letters. Yet, no actual results to the American people.”

Who Is Valentina Gomez?

Born on May 8, 1999, in Medellín, Colombia, Valentina Gomez’s journey to prominence in the U.S. political scene is as tumultuous as her views. She and her family immigrated to the United States in 2009, settling in Jersey City, New Jersey. Since her arrival, Gomez has gained attention for her outspoken, right-wing political stances and radical proposals. In 2024, she entered politics as an outsider challenging the political establishment when she campaigned for Missouri Secretary of State.

This is when Gomez made these infamous inflammatory comments as part of a highly inflammatory campaign for the post of Secretary of State by, in a campaign video urging voters not to become “weak and gay, another dig at the queer community while running through St. Louis’s historically LGBT-friendly neighborhood. These video and other controversies, such as the one where she used a flamethrower to burn LGBTQ+ themed books, really made headlines, heightening the public debate about her views.

It brought Gomez sharp criticism from all corners of the political spectrum with many accusing her of fanning hatred and bigotry. With this kind of provocation, her campaign still could not work for the hearts of most voters, since she also did miserably in the Republican primary. Gomez gained only 7.4% of the vote with finishing sixth out of eight candidates. She could end her Secretary of State dreams as her approach was bound to alienate more would-be supporters than to generate widespread support.

What Next?

The outrage surrounding the new video by Valentina Gomez only makes up the latest episode of her highly controversial political path. Even though she had found some space for herself within the MAGA movement as a fringe political figure, the extremist views which had propelled her to some attention were growing criticism among those who see her action as dangerous steps toward normalization in mainstream political discourse with violent rhetoric and hate speech.

The “migrant execution” video has left behind a debate over Gomez’s influence, and opinions are again divided. While some of her supporters praise her stance against illegal immigration and the failure of the U.S. political system, most of the response has been horror and disbelief. The critics argue that her views undermine the principles of democracy and justice and put vulnerable populations at risk.

