‘Who the f–k is this guy?’: Defense World Stunned by Donald Trump’s Unexpected Pentagon Pick

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night his choice for the next Secretary of Defense, selecting conservative TV host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth. The decision to nominate a media figure rather than an experienced lawmaker or defense policy expert has stirred considerable debate in Washington and across defense circles.

With Hegseth’s selection, Trump has once again shown a preference for loyalty over traditional credentials. As Eric Edelman, a former Pentagon policy official during the Bush administration, noted, “[Trump] puts the highest value on loyalty,” suggesting that Hegseth’s role as a Trump supporter on Fox News may have influenced the decision more than his policy expertise. Edelman further suggested, “It appears that one of the main criteria that’s being used is, how well do people defend Donald Trump on television?”

Shock and Concern Among Defense Experts

Defense analysts and government insiders have reacted with a mix of astonishment and skepticism. Some hoped that Trump might appoint a seasoned professional familiar with the Pentagon’s complexities. One defense industry lobbyist, granted anonymity, commented candidly, “Who the fuck is this guy?” They added that appointing “someone who actually has an extensive background in defense” would have been a logical starting point, rather than a media personality.

The choice of Hegseth has amplified concerns that Trump’s second term might usher in sweeping and politically charged changes within the Pentagon, including potential rollbacks of Biden-era policies on diversity, transgender rights in the military, and abortion-related travel policies. The potential implications have left Pentagon officials and defense experts uneasy, fearing that Hegseth’s influence may lead to significant upheaval within the Department of Defense.

Backlash from Veterans Groups and Critics

Trump’s announcement of Hegseth, a former executive director for Vets for Freedom and CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, has drawn criticism from veterans’ organizations that opposed him when he was previously considered for Veterans Affairs Secretary. Paul Rieckhoff, founder of the veterans group Independent Veterans of America, expressed alarm over Hegseth’s nomination. “Hegseth is undoubtedly the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history. And the most overtly political. Brace yourself, America,” Rieckhoff stated on social media.

Rieckhoff went on to characterize Hegseth as “a highly effective and ferocious media, culture and political warrior for MAGA,” adding that his loyalty to Trump made him a natural fit for a prominent administration role. However, Rieckhoff and others had anticipated a role more in line with a press secretary or chief of staff.

Hegseth’s Role in Military Justice Controversies and Confirmation Expectations

During Trump’s first term, Hegseth was a vocal supporter in cases where Trump granted clemency to troops convicted of war crimes, actions that divided public opinion. As a media personality, he has maintained a polarizing stance on several military and cultural issues, making his upcoming Senate confirmation hearing a highly anticipated event. Hegseth’s outspoken views on national security and his role in the so-called “culture war” are expected to lead to pointed questioning from the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Despite the controversial nature of his nomination, some insiders believe Hegseth will succeed in the Senate. A Senate staffer commented that he might “make it through Senate confirmation just fine,” suggesting that his strong ties within Trump-aligned circles could aid his bid for the role.

Mixed Reactions from Lawmakers

Lawmakers from both parties have voiced a range of reactions, reflecting the contentious nature of Hegseth’s nomination. Republican Senator Mike Rounds acknowledged the surprise but expressed cautious openness. “I want to learn more about his background and his approach to this stuff. So he’ll go through the regular process,” Rounds said. He added, “It came as a surprise to me when they said that he was up for this.”

However, some Democrats have raised significant concerns about Hegseth’s qualifications and his potential impact on the Pentagon’s relationships with international allies. Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, expressed doubt that Hegseth has the necessary experience or diplomatic connections. “I see no evidence that this person has relationships whatsoever with our overseas partners,” Smith said. He added that a Pentagon leader without robust international experience could be problematic, especially given the U.S.’s critical commitments in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

A Push for Reform or Political Loyalty?

Supporters argue that Hegseth’s tenure could bring needed changes to the Pentagon. GOP Rep. Mike Waltz, who is leaving his House seat to serve as Trump’s national security adviser, endorsed Hegseth as a reform-minded leader with the grit to address longstanding issues within the Department of Defense. He posted on social media, “The Pentagon is in need of real reform, and they’re getting a leader who has the grit to make it happen.”

Still, Hegseth’s detractors worry that his controversial comments on diversity initiatives could result in a sharp rollback of such programs if he assumes control. In a recent podcast, he labeled the military’s emphasis on diversity as misguided. “The dumbest phrase on planet earth in the military is our diversity is our strength,” Hegseth commented. His stance has fueled fears that he could enact sweeping changes to military leadership, including targeting Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown, whom he criticized in his calls for purging “DEI/woke” programs.

Public Reactions and Warnings from Analysts

Political observers have been vocal about the potential risks associated with Hegseth’s nomination. Max Bergmann, a former Obama administration official and current expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted his surprise, remarking, “Shocking is sort of an understatement when it comes to that appointment for secretary of defense.” Bergmann underscored the importance of rigorous Senate scrutiny to evaluate Hegseth’s qualifications for this pivotal role.

Prominent Trump critic and former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger was blunt in his reaction on social media, describing Trump’s choice of Hegseth as “the most hilariously predictably stupid thing,” a sentiment echoed by others who feel Hegseth’s lack of experience could hinder Pentagon operations.

Background on Hegseth’s Career and Military Service

Pete Hegseth’s background includes a degree from Princeton University and service in the Army National Guard, where he served in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars. However, despite his military service, he has limited experience in defense policy, which many consider a critical component for a Pentagon chief tasked with overseeing one of the world’s largest defense establishments.