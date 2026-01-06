Who Was Jayne Trcka? How American Bodybuilding Legend and Scary Movie Star Died at 62

Jayne Trcka, the renowned American bodybuilder, fitness model, and actress, passed away on December 12, 2025, at the age of 62.

Her death was confirmed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner, who said the cause of death remains under investigation.

Speaking to TMZ, Trcka’s son said he was unaware of any illness or underlying health condition that might explain her sudden passing. Jayne Trcka was widely admired for her remarkable strength, commanding on-screen presence, and her lasting influence on women’s bodybuilding.

Who is Jayne Trcka?

Jayne Trcka was born in February 1963 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. During her school years, she was active in multiple sports and trained in gymnastics. After relocating to Southern California in 1986, she took up weight training, and within two years, she was already competing on the bodybuilding circuit.

Jayne Trcka achieved major success in sport, winning first place at the 1997 California State Championships at the age of 34.

In 2000, Jayne Trcka stepped into acting with her debut in Scary Movie, portraying Miss Mann, the gym teacher. She later appeared as herself on The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway? In 2009, she also appeared in a music video with Lady Gaga and Beyoncé titled “Telephone.”



Jayne Trcka Cause of Death?

Authorities have not yet disclosed Jayne Trcka’s cause of death, and officials said there is no indication of foul play. This remains the latest and only confirmed information regarding her passing. The news was first reported by TMZ, citing a statement from her son, who said the loss came as a complete shock to the family.