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Home > World News > Who Was Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna? Birthday Outing With Friends Turns Fatal For Andhra Techie, Dies After Getting Caught In A Whirlpool At A Waterfall in California

Who Was Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna? Birthday Outing With Friends Turns Fatal For Andhra Techie, Dies After Getting Caught In A Whirlpool At A Waterfall in California

A techie from Andhra Pradesh dies by drowning in a waterfall in California after celebrating his birthday with his friends.

A techie from Andhra Pradesh dies by drowning in a waterfall in California after celebrating his birthday with his friends. Photo: X
A techie from Andhra Pradesh dies by drowning in a waterfall in California after celebrating his birthday with his friends. Photo: X

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: April 12, 2026 18:44:35 IST

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Who Was Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna? Birthday Outing With Friends Turns Fatal For Andhra Techie, Dies After Getting Caught In A Whirlpool At A Waterfall in California

An unfortunate incident has come to light from the United States, where a young techie from Andhra Pradesh, Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna, drowned on his birthday.

He was a resident of Piridi village in Bobbili mandal, Vizianagaram district. He had gone to the US for higher education and had recently got a job, about three months after finishing his Masters in Science course.

How Did The Incident Happen?

On Saturday, after celebrating his birthday with his friends, he went to a waterfall in California where he drowned after getting trapped in a whirlpool while swimming. His friends weren’t able to save him and later he was declared dead.  

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His parents, Srinivas and Rama, are shattered by the sudden tragedy.

What Are The Responses From His Hometown?

People in his hometown are shocked and deeply saddened by the news. Many local leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, are working to bring his body back to India for the funeral. This sad event has increased worries about the safety of Indian students and workers living abroad.

 

Previous Similar Incidents

The two 32-year-old Telugu men who died last year in a similar incident entered the Colorado River in California. US officials reported that the two men from the rented pontoon boat had stopped the boat and entered the water to cool off without wearing life jackets. 

The victims were identified as Anoop Gankidi from Tempe and Venkata Mukkaala from Milpitas. Gankidi came from Hyderabad to the US for computer engineering studies before he worked as an engineer in Phoenix. The authorities could not establish Mukkaala’s nationality because reports indicated he belonged to the Telugu ethnic group.

 

The five-man group entered the water after their boat came to a stop. The two men started to struggle and disappeared from view. Gankidi and Mukkaala went missing while one person succeeded in reaching safety. The authorities located their bodies after about 20 minutes and local hospitals declared them dead.

Also Read: Iran-US Ceasefire Talks Stalemate: “Respect Iran’s Dignity and Sovereignty,” Tehran Sends Strong Message as Negotiations Collapse—Is a Deal Still Possible?

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Tags: Andhra TechieBirthdayCaliforniaSingireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna

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Who Was Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna? Birthday Outing With Friends Turns Fatal For Andhra Techie, Dies After Getting Caught In A Whirlpool At A Waterfall in California

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Who Was Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna? Birthday Outing With Friends Turns Fatal For Andhra Techie, Dies After Getting Caught In A Whirlpool At A Waterfall in California
Who Was Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna? Birthday Outing With Friends Turns Fatal For Andhra Techie, Dies After Getting Caught In A Whirlpool At A Waterfall in California
Who Was Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna? Birthday Outing With Friends Turns Fatal For Andhra Techie, Dies After Getting Caught In A Whirlpool At A Waterfall in California
Who Was Singireddy Sai Sree Harikrishna? Birthday Outing With Friends Turns Fatal For Andhra Techie, Dies After Getting Caught In A Whirlpool At A Waterfall in California

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