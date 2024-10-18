Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

A staggering nearly 10,000 books were banned in public schools across the United States, reflecting a threefold increase from the previous year, according to a recent report by PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting free expression. (Read more below)

During the 2023-2024 academic year, a staggering nearly 10,000 books were banned in public schools across the United States, reflecting a threefold increase from the previous year, according to a recent report by PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting free expression. This sharp rise coincides with the enactment of new censorship laws in Republican-led states, which have significantly impacted the availability of diverse literature in educational settings.

PEN America’s survey revealed that the total number of book bans surged from 3,362 in the prior year, illustrating a growing trend of censorship that is reshaping the landscape of public education. Notably, states like Florida and Iowa accounted for approximately 8,000 of these bans, largely due to stringent state laws targeting specific content.

Several school districts outside these states have also reported alarming increases in book restrictions. For example, the Elkhorn Area School District in Wisconsin banned over 300 titles for several months, underscoring a national movement towards restricting access to literature.

The report highlights that many of the banned books deal with sensitive topics, including romance, women’s sexual experiences, and rape or sexual abuse. Furthermore, there has been a marked increase in the banning of literature featuring LGBTQ+ characters, themes, and discussions surrounding race and racism, pointing to a broader pattern of targeting diverse narratives.

PEN America cautioned that the actual number of banned books could be much higher than reported. Their findings indicate that “our numbers are certainly an undercount,” as many instances of book bans often go unreported. The organization noted that these figures do not encompass instances of soft censorship, which includes increased hesitancy in book selection, ideologically-driven restrictions on school book purchases, removal of classroom collections, and the cancellation of author visits and book fairs.

As the battle over educational content continues to escalate, advocates for free expression emphasize the importance of diverse literature in fostering critical thinking and understanding among students. The dramatic rise in book bans serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges facing educators and students in accessing a wide range of voices and perspectives.

