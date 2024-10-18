Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

A staggering nearly 10,000 books were banned in public schools across the United States, reflecting a threefold increase from the previous year, according to a recent report by PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting free expression. (Read more below)

Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

During the 2023-2024 academic year, a staggering nearly 10,000 books were banned in public schools across the United States, reflecting a threefold increase from the previous year, according to a recent report by PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting free expression. This sharp rise coincides with the enactment of new censorship laws in Republican-led states, which have significantly impacted the availability of diverse literature in educational settings.

PEN America’s survey revealed that the total number of book bans surged from 3,362 in the prior year, illustrating a growing trend of censorship that is reshaping the landscape of public education. Notably, states like Florida and Iowa accounted for approximately 8,000 of these bans, largely due to stringent state laws targeting specific content.

Several school districts outside these states have also reported alarming increases in book restrictions. For example, the Elkhorn Area School District in Wisconsin banned over 300 titles for several months, underscoring a national movement towards restricting access to literature.

The report highlights that many of the banned books deal with sensitive topics, including romance, women’s sexual experiences, and rape or sexual abuse. Furthermore, there has been a marked increase in the banning of literature featuring LGBTQ+ characters, themes, and discussions surrounding race and racism, pointing to a broader pattern of targeting diverse narratives.

PEN America cautioned that the actual number of banned books could be much higher than reported. Their findings indicate that “our numbers are certainly an undercount,” as many instances of book bans often go unreported. The organization noted that these figures do not encompass instances of soft censorship, which includes increased hesitancy in book selection, ideologically-driven restrictions on school book purchases, removal of classroom collections, and the cancellation of author visits and book fairs.

As the battle over educational content continues to escalate, advocates for free expression emphasize the importance of diverse literature in fostering critical thinking and understanding among students. The dramatic rise in book bans serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges facing educators and students in accessing a wide range of voices and perspectives.

ALSO READ: Did Yahya Sinwar Use Hostages as Shields Before His Death by Israeli Forces?

Filed under

America banned books deal BOOK BANS censorship laws sensitive topics us public schools US SCHOOLS
Advertisement

Also Read

What Are China’s Two New Schemes To Boost The Stock Market With $112 Billion?

What Are China’s Two New Schemes To Boost The Stock Market With $112 Billion?

Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

What Led To The Charges Against Vikas Yadav In The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot?

What Led To The Charges Against Vikas Yadav In The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot?

World Bank, ADB Commit $1.6 Bn For Andhra Capital Amaravati

World Bank, ADB Commit $1.6 Bn For Andhra Capital Amaravati

Republicans Appeal Georgia Judge’s Ruling Over Election Rules

Republicans Appeal Georgia Judge’s Ruling Over Election Rules

Entertainment

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox