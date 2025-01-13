Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Why Is Japan Vulnerable To Frequent Natural Disasters?

Southwestern Japan was jolted by a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake late Monday, triggering tsunami warnings and small waves along the Kyushu region's coastline. Despite the tremors and sea activity, no damages or casualties were reported, offering a momentary reprieve in the quake-prone nation.

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Japan late Monday, shaking the Kyushu region. According to the US Geological Survey, the tremor occurred at 9:19 PM local time (12:19 GMT) at a depth of 36 kilometers. Its epicenter was located approximately 18 kilometers off the coast of Miyazaki prefecture.

Tsunami Warning Issued

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) promptly issued a tsunami warning, cautioning residents about potential waves reaching up to one meter (three feet) in height. In a public advisory shared on X (formerly Twitter), the JMA urged caution,”Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas.”

Two small tsunamis, each measuring approximately 20 centimeters, were recorded at ports in the affected region. Fortunately, no damages or casualties were reported following the earthquake and subsequent tsunamis.

Japan: Vulnerability to Natural Disasters

Japan’s location in the Circum-Pacific Mobile Zone makes it one of the most seismically active regions in the world. The country’s geological position at the convergence of the Pacific Plate, Philippine Sea Plate, Eurasian Plate, and North American Plate renders it particularly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis.

Natural disasters, including typhoons, torrential rains, heavy snowfall, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes, are a persistent threat. Despite covering only 0.25% of the Earth’s land area, Japan experiences a disproportionately high number of earthquakes and volcanic activities.

A History of Devastating Earthquakes in Japan

Japan has faced significant seismic events over the centuries. The 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake claimed over 140,000 lives, while more recent disasters include the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake and the catastrophic 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake. The latter, a magnitude 9.0 quake, caused a devastating tsunami that left widespread destruction.

Despite the recurring natural threats, Japan has made significant strides in disaster preparedness. Innovations in weather forecasting, national land conservation, and disaster information systems have helped reduce vulnerabilities and mitigate damages. Although natural disasters remain a considerable threat, these advancements have contributed to a steady decline in the loss of lives and property.

