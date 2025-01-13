Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Will There Be A Tsunami Threat For US As Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Japan?

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled southwestern Japan on Monday evening, triggering tsunami advisories and sparking concerns across coastal regions. The tremor, centered in Miyazaki Prefecture, serves as a stark reminder of the nation's vulnerability to seismic activity.

Will There Be A Tsunami Threat For US As Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Japan?

Will There Be A Tsunami Threat For US? A powerful earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.8 struck southwestern Japan on Monday evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Tsunami Advisories Issued for Affected Regions

The earthquake hit at 9:19 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located in Miyazaki Prefecture on the island of Kyushu. Tsunami advisories were promptly issued for Miyazaki, as well as for nearby Kochi Prefecture, which is located on the island’s southeastern coast.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the earthquake as having a magnitude of 6.9 but later revised it to 6.8. Despite the revision, the USGS stated that there was no tsunami threat to the United States from this earthquake.

JMA Issues Cautionary Warnings as Tsunami Threat Deemed Minimal

While the tsunami threat was deemed minimal for international regions, the Japan Meteorological Agency continued to urge caution, advising the public to avoid coastal areas. “Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas,” the JMA emphasized in a social media post.

NHK reported that no irregularities were detected at the Ikata Nuclear Plant, citing Shikoku Electric Power. The news was also confirmed by Reuters, indicating no immediate safety concerns at the facility following the tremor.

Japan’s Vulnerability to Earthquakes

Japan, situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” — an arc of volcanoes and fault lines known for seismic activity — is highly susceptible to earthquakes. This region has experienced numerous significant earthquakes throughout history, and Monday’s tremor serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing seismic risks in the area.

The earthquake follows a series of seismic events in Japan, including a powerful tremor that struck southern Japan in August 2024. Although that earthquake resulted in only minor injuries, it heightened concerns over potential major quakes stemming from an undersea fault to the east of the Japanese coastline.

Additionally, earlier this year, on January 1, 2024, a devastating earthquake in Japan’s north-central Noto region claimed more than 240 lives, underscoring the persistent threat of seismic activity in the country.

Also Read: 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

