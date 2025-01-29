Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Why Is NASA Unable To Get Back Sunita Williams From Space Even After 237 Days

Astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), shared her unique experience of living in space as she awaits her delayed return to Earth. Due to mechanical issues with the spacecraft, Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore are now scheduled to return in spring 2025.

Why Is NASA Unable To Get Back Sunita Williams From Space Even After 237 Days

Due to mechanical issues with the spacecraft, Sunita Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore are now scheduled to return in spring 2025.


Astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024, shared her experience of being away from Earth and the challenges she faces as she anticipates her return in the spring of 2025. In a recent conversation with students from Needham High School on January 27, Williams revealed some of the unique aspects of life in space.

Unexpected Mechanical Issues Delay Return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Williams, a native of Needham, Massachusetts, spoke candidly about the effects of long-term space habitation. The 59-year-old astronaut said that after spending months in microgravity, she’s now trying to recall the simple act of walking. She explained, “I’ve been up here long enough right now I’ve been trying to remember what it’s like to walk. I haven’t walked. I haven’t sat down. I haven’t laid down. You don’t have to. You can just close your eyes and float where you are right here,” as reported by WBZ-TV and quoted by People Magazine.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, aged 61, have been waiting for their scheduled return to Earth. Both astronauts had initially been expected to return after their spacecraft encountered mechanical issues. These complications forced the spacecraft to return without them, leaving Williams and Wilmore on the ISS.

The Dragon Capsule and SpaceX’s Involvement

NASA has now confirmed that their return will take place in the spring, though it won’t happen before late March 2025. The delay is due to technical issues with the spacecraft, including helium leaks and problems with the thrusters on the Starliner, which NASA is working to fix in collaboration with Boeing engineers.

Despite the delay, NASA has assured the public that the astronauts are not stranded. “Williams and Wilmore are not ‘stranded’ and can undock from the ISS and return to Earth whenever necessary,” the space agency stated.

A crucial part of the mission’s return plan involves the Dragon capsule, which arrived at the ISS in late September 2024. NASA has been working with SpaceX to ensure the spacecraft’s readiness for the journey home.

“We appreciate the hard work by the SpaceX team to expand the Dragon fleet in support of our missions and the flexibility of the station program and expedition crews as we work together to complete the new capsule’s readiness for flight,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, in a December 2024 statement.

Sunita Williams and Wilmore in Regular Contact With NASA

In response to the delays, former President Donald Trump made a controversial statement on social media. “I have just asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to ‘go get’ the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration,” Trump posted on Truth Social, as reported by NPR.

However, this claim of abandonment is far from accurate. While the delay has raised concerns, both Williams and Wilmore have been in regular contact with NASA and are safe aboard the ISS. The delay is not due to any negligence, but rather a technical issue with the spacecraft. Furthermore, the astronauts are scheduled to return aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, already docked at the ISS, further clarifying that the situation is under control.

Also Read: Will Elon Musk Bring Back Sunita Williams To Earth? Trump Asks SpaceX Boss To Assist In NASA Mission

