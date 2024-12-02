Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Was Elon Musk’s Tesla Pay Package Of $56 Billion Rejected Again By Delaware Judge?

Musk’s legal team sought to persuade Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery to reverse her earlier ruling after Tesla shareholders had voted to “ratify” the pay plan during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas, in June.

Why Was Elon Musk’s Tesla Pay Package Of $56 Billion Rejected Again By Delaware Judge?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk faced a legal setback on Monday, December 2 when a Delaware judge upheld her previous decision to nullify his massive 2018 compensation package, valued at approximately $56 billion. The plan, the largest ever for a public company executive, was ruled improperly granted.

Musk’s Attempt to Reverse the Decision

Musk’s legal team sought to persuade Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery to reverse her earlier ruling after Tesla shareholders had voted to “ratify” the pay plan during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas, in June.

However, McCormick reaffirmed her decision, stating, “Even if a stockholder vote could have a ratifying effect, it could not do so here.”

The judge also approved $345 million in attorney fees for the legal team that successfully sued on behalf of Tesla shareholders to void the compensation plan.

The plaintiffs’ legal team, Bernstein, Litowitz, Berger & Grossmann, welcomed the ruling, saying, “We are pleased with Chancellor McCormick’s ruling, which declined Tesla’s invitation to inject continued uncertainty into court proceedings.”

Musk’s Response and Tesla’s Shift to Texas

After the initial January ruling that voided the pay package, Musk criticized the Delaware court system on X (formerly Twitter), advising against incorporating companies in the state. Following this, Tesla conducted a shareholder vote to reincorporate in Texas, completing the shift in June.

Regarding Musk’s motion to reconsider the ruling based on the shareholder ratification vote, McCormick stated, “Allowing defeated parties to create new facts for the purpose of revising judgments would make lawsuits interminable.”

Musk’s Wealth and Tesla’s Stock Performance

Despite the legal defeat, Musk’s net worth has surged significantly in recent weeks. Excluding the disputed pay package options, his wealth has increased by over $43 billion, driven by a 42% rise in Tesla’s stock price over the past month.

Musk’s Tesla holdings alone are now valued at nearly $150 billion, based on Monday’s closing price, solidifying his position as one of the world’s richest individuals, even without considering his stake in SpaceX.

MUST READ: French Government Faces Big Hurdle As Opposition Warns To Vote No-Confidence Amid Budget Dispute 

Filed under

Elon Musk elon musk salary Latest world news Tesla Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He...

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After...

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical Treatment

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical...

A 70-Year-Old Man Once Threatened To Kidnap PV Sindhu In A Bizarre Petition If She Did Not Agree To Marry Him

A 70-Year-Old Man Once Threatened To Kidnap PV Sindhu In A Bizarre Petition If She...

Who Is The Lawyer Who Defended Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das? Ramen Roy In Critical Condition After Being Brutally Attacked In Bangladesh

Who Is The Lawyer Who Defended Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das? Ramen Roy In Critical Condition...

Entertainment

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical Treatment

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full Schedule Here!

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full

How Did Korean Actor Park Min-Jae Die? 32-Year-Old Actor Was In China When The Tragedy Struck

How Did Korean Actor Park Min-Jae Die? 32-Year-Old Actor Was In China When The Tragedy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox