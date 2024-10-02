Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Will PM Modi Meet Bangladesh’s Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit In November?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus are expected to have their first bilateral meeting at the upcoming BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit in Thailand, which is likely scheduled for November.

Will PM Modi Meet Bangladesh’s Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit In November?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s Chief adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus are expected to have their first bilateral meeting at the upcoming BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit in Thailand, which is likely scheduled for November.

Foreign adviser Md. Touhid Hossain mentioned at a media briefing that the bilateral meeting is anticipated to occur during the summit, tentatively set for next month.

BIMSTEC Summit

The chief adviser is set to attend the BIMSTEC Summit, which was originally planned for September 4 but has since been postponed. Thailand will host the next summit, while Bangladesh will take over as the chair of BIMSTEC.

Hossain clarified that no meeting between the leaders of Bangladesh and India occurred during the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York due to scheduling conflicts.

When discussing his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the UNGA, Hossain stated that both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relations between the neighboring countries. He observed that they agreed on the necessity of establishing good relations for the benefit of both peoples.

Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi

The foreign adviser also mentioned that they talked about normalizing the visa process for Bangladeshi citizens traveling to India. He relayed that Jaishankar expressed hope for the swift restoration of the visa system.

Additionally, Hossain noted that they reviewed Bangladesh’s internal security situation, assuring Jaishankar that the security conditions have improved significantly and that no foreign nations have raised concerns recently.

Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have been tense since the fall of the previous Awami League government, during which ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India after leaving the country.

Read More: US VP debate: Key Takeaways From JD Vance And Tim Walz Showdown

Filed under

Bangladesh BIMSTEC Summit Muhammad Yunus Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox