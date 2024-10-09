Winnie Greco, Longtime NYC Mayor’s Aide and Asian Community Liaison, Resigns

Winnie Greco, a longtime aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams, has resigned after more than a decade serving as the city’s director of Asian Affairs. Greco has acted as a crucial liaison between the mayor and the Asian American community throughout her career.

Her resignation follows a series of FBI raids earlier this year on Greco’s properties and those of several other aides connected to Adams. A spokesperson for City Hall confirmed the resignations of both Greco and Mohamed Bahi, another aide from the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit, expressing gratitude for their service to the city.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Bahi in relation to an ongoing investigation into allegations of straw donations tied to the 2021 campaign to elect Adams, according to court documents.

In late February, FBI agents searched Greco’s two properties in the Bronx as well as her office at the New World Mall in Flushing, Queens. During the investigation, Greco experienced a “medical episode,” prompting federal authorities to call for an ambulance. Following the incident, she was placed on leave but returned to work in May.

Greco’s attorney, Steven Brill, stated in an email that he has received no updates since the searches and that her decision to resign was entirely her own. He added, “It is a sad ending to her admirable career as a public servant, where she dedicated the last 30 years to assisting the Asian community in New York.”