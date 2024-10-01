‘World War 3’ Trends, Amid Tensions Between Iran And Israel, Joe Biden Orders To Defend Israel

In the latest development, Iran launched a missile strike targeting Israel on Tuesday, prompting air raid sirens across the country and sending civilians scrambling for shelter.

In the latest development, Iran launched a missile strike targeting Israel on Tuesday, prompting air raid sirens across the country and sending civilians scrambling for shelter. According to Iranian authorities, the attack was in retaliation for the recent killings of key commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other Iranian leaders.

Following the missile strikes, Israel’s military later issued an all-clear signal, allowing citizens to leave their shelters. In a statement, Israel vowed to retaliate against Iran at a “time and place of our choosing.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned of further “devastating attacks” if Israel chooses to respond to their missile offensive, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Joe Biden Orders To Defend Israel

Posting on the social media handle X, US President Joe Biden says, “This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region.”

This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2024

World War 3 Trends:

Stop whatever you are doing and Look at what Iran is Currently doing to Israel in Tel Aviv yet Israel is Protected by the Iron Dome. Imagine if it was my beloved Country Kenya which is Protected by the God of Israel.

Let’s hope this will not Spark World war 3 because,,, pic.twitter.com/MLESk7Qqpw — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) October 1, 2024

Is this the beginning of World War 3? Iran has acted hastily, and this will cause them great harm. America will protect Israel at any cost.#WorldWar3 #Iran #Israel #Tehran #TelAviv pic.twitter.com/aIaKnb42sd — Monu kumar (@ganga_wasi) October 1, 2024

