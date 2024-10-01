Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘World War 3’ Trends, Amid Tensions Between Iran And Israel, Joe Biden Orders To Defend Israel

In the latest development, Iran launched a missile strike targeting Israel on Tuesday, prompting air raid sirens across the country and sending civilians scrambling for shelter.

‘World War 3’ Trends, Amid Tensions Between Iran And Israel, Joe Biden Orders To Defend Israel

In the latest development, Iran launched a missile strike targeting Israel on Tuesday, prompting air raid sirens across the country and sending civilians scrambling for shelter. According to Iranian authorities, the attack was in retaliation for the recent killings of key commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other Iranian leaders.

Following the missile strikes, Israel’s military later issued an all-clear signal, allowing citizens to leave their shelters. In a statement, Israel vowed to retaliate against Iran at a “time and place of our choosing.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned of further “devastating attacks” if Israel chooses to respond to their missile offensive, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Joe Biden Orders To Defend Israel

Posting on the social media handle X, US President Joe Biden says, “This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region.”

World War 3 Trends:

LIVE UPDATES: Iran – Israel Wra Live Updates

Filed under

iran Iran news Israel Joe biden latest news live updates

Also Read

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule Here!

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox