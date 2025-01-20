Home
World’s First Human-Made Robots To Participate In Marathon: China

China is set to make history by hosting the world’s first marathon featuring both human and robot participants.

China is set to make history by hosting the world’s first marathon featuring both human and robot participants. Scheduled for April in Beijing’s Daxing district, the half-marathon (21 kilometers) will see humanoid robots competing alongside 12,000 human runners. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers, marking a groundbreaking moment in sports and robotics, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Robots Designed to Mimic Human Form and Movement

The robots participating in the race have been developed by over 20 companies under the guidance of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town). Organizers specified that only robots resembling human form and capable of bipedal walking or running will be eligible to compete. Robots on wheels are not permitted.

“The robots should stand between 0.5 meters and 2 meters (1.6 to 6.5 feet) tall, and their hip-to-foot extension must measure at least 0.45 meters,” according to an official statement.

Both remote-controlled and fully autonomous robots can participate, with operators allowed to replace their batteries during the race to ensure continuous performance.

Featured Competitor: Tiangong

Among the robot participants is “Tiangong,” a humanoid developed by China’s Embodied Artificial Intelligence Robotics Innovation Center. Capable of running at an average speed of 10 kilometers per hour, Tiangong previously gained attention during the Yizhuang Half Marathon in Beijing, where it ran alongside human athletes at the start and finish lines. April’s event, however, will mark the first time humanoid robots will complete an entire race.

Why China Is Investing in Humanoid Robotics

The marathon reflects China’s focus on leveraging humanoid robotics to address its demographic and economic challenges. Facing an aging population and a declining workforce, the country has heavily invested in automation and robotics to sustain economic growth and maintain self-reliance.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, China accounted for 51% of global robot installations in 2023, with 276,288 units deployed. Humanoid robots have been identified as a strategic priority in China’s development plans, as the nation aims to lead in advanced robotics technology.

In addition to the marathon, Beijing is organizing a sporting event in August where humanoid robots will compete in various disciplines, including track and field, football, and other skill-based activities.

The upcoming marathon in April is expected to spotlight not only the potential of humanoid robots in sports but also their broader applications in society. By pushing the boundaries of robotics, China aims to combine innovation with entertainment, offering a glimpse into a future where humans and robots coexist in more integrated ways.

