WWE Star Hulk Hogan Rips Off His Shirt In Support Of Trump :Republican National Convention

Former WWE star Hulk Hogan made a dramatic appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, showing strong support for Donald Trump. Hogan, showcasing his muscular physique, ripped off his shirt to reveal a vest with Trump and his running mate JD Vance’s names. This was Hogan’s first appearance at a political event, and he was clearly excited.

🚨🇺🇸 Hulk Hogan Rips His Shirt on The RNC Stage “LET TRUMPAMANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” pic.twitter.com/sXZUBazbKI — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 19, 2024

Starting his speech with his signature WWE catchphrase, “Well let me tell you something, brother,” Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, stated, “I didn’t come here as Hulk Hogan. I’m here tonight to show the world that Donald Trump is a real hero.”

Hogan continued to tear off his shirt, declaring, “Someone took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the United States.”

The crowd erupted as Hogan shouted, “Enough is enough,” and further energized the audience with, “Let Trumpmania run wild, brother. Let Trumpmania rule again. Let Trumpmania make America Great Again.”

Trump, visibly pleased, smiled and blew a kiss at Hogan during his performance. The crowd’s reaction was so intense that Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, joked about the challenge of following Hogan’s act on stage.

In his first speech since the attempted assassination, Trump mentioned he immediately recognized the seriousness of the attack and felt reassured by his faith. He also observed a moment of silence for the victim of the rally shooting.

At the convention, Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination for president, promising an “incredible victory” in the upcoming November election. He committed to being “president for all of America, not just half of America.”

Also Read: Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.3 In Chile