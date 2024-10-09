X Resumes Ops In Brazil After Supreme Court Lifts Ban: What Led To The Shutdown

Brazil’s Supreme Court lifted the ban on X (formerly Twitter), allowing the Elon Musk-owned platform to resume operations in the country on October 8. This decision came after X agreed to comply with the court’s orders, including paying fines and appointing a local representative as required by Brazilian law. The move marked the end of a months-long standoff between Musk and Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Justice de Moraes authorized the immediate return of X after the company paid fines amounting to 28 million reals (approximately $5.1 million). Additionally, X committed to naming a local representative, which had been a crucial sticking point in the ongoing conflict. Brazil’s telecom watchdog, Anatel, was instructed to ensure X services were restored within 24 hours. The platform has more than 20 million users in Brazil, making it the company’s fifth-largest market globally, after Japan, India, Indonesia, and the UK.

Musk’s Clash With The Judiciary

The initial ban on X was ordered on August 30 after the platform failed to meet a 24-hour deadline to appoint a representative in Brazil. This followed allegations that X had not complied with previous court orders to block certain accounts accused of spreading disinformation. Tensions between Musk and Justice de Moraes escalated when Musk publicly criticized the judge, calling him the “dictator of Brazil” and advocating for his impeachment.

In April 2023, Musk’s Global Government Affairs team voiced concerns over being forced to block popular accounts in Brazil without clear justification. Musk claimed this censorship violated free speech rights, a principle he consistently promotes. However, despite his stance as a “free speech absolutist,” X has complied with similar government orders in other countries, including India.

Justice de Moraes’ Role And Controversy

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has overseen high-profile cases in Brazil, including investigations into former President Jair Bolsonaro, has been a polarizing figure. He ordered X to block accounts linked to spreading disinformation, which he views as a critical threat to Brazilian democracy. Following X’s non-compliance, de Moraes fined the platform and froze the assets of Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.

De Moraes is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, he ordered a temporary ban on the messaging app Telegram for failing to cooperate with investigations, though the ban was later lifted. His rulings, especially regarding tech platforms, have sparked debates about the balance between regulation and free speech, with many in Brazil’s right-wing political circles accusing him of bias.

Musk’s Defiance And The Larger Battle

Musk has openly defied some of de Moraes’ rulings, refusing to block access to X via Starlink and challenging the Brazilian justice system’s authority. The conflict between governments and tech giants over content regulation has become a global issue, with Brazil now at the center of the debate. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government has backed de Moraes, emphasizing the need to enforce court rulings and preserve the rule of law, even when billionaires are involved.

MUST READ: Court Rules Calling A Man ‘Bald’ Is Sexual Harassment After Electrician Sues Over ‘Bald C***’ Insult