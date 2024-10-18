Yahya Sinwar’s Last Video Saving His Life, Watch Video Released By Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have shared drone footage showing what they describe as the “final moments” of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The video captures Sinwar sitting on a couch amidst debris in a dilapidated house. In the footage, he is seen throwing an object at the drone just before being killed in an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Israel made the mistake of publishing footage of Yahya Sinwar’s last moments. Wearing a kufiyyeh and severely injured, he threw a stick at the drone filming him – a final act of defiance against the Zionist occupation. In his death, he became a legend. pic.twitter.com/bHEpPSY9TD — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) October 17, 2024

On Thursday, the IDF confirmed the death of Sinwar, 62, during their ongoing operations in Gaza. In a social media post, they announced, “Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar.”

Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, also issued a statement confirming the assassination. “The mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was eliminated… by IDF soldiers,” he said.

Shortly after, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a video message discussing the killing of Sinwar and outlining Israel’s continued objectives in Gaza. Hagari emphasized that Sinwar was behind one of the most brutal attacks in Israel’s history, referring to the October 7 assault, during which terrorists invaded Israel, murdered civilians, committed atrocities, and took hostages.

Hagari stressed that the military’s fight is with Hamas, not with the civilians of Gaza, and reiterated Israel’s commitment to increasing humanitarian aid to the region, including food, water, and medical supplies for those suffering as a result of Hamas’s actions. He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed or kidnapped by Sinwar and pledged that the military would not rest until all hostages are brought home.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Sinwar’s death as a key turning point in the war, stating, “While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it’s the beginning of the end.” He emphasized Israel’s continued commitment to dismantling Hamas and called Sinwar’s elimination an “important landmark” in the group’s downfall.

Despite Sinwar’s death, the conflict in Gaza remains intense, and Israel has vowed to continue its military efforts until Hamas is completely dismantled.