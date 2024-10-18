Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Yahya Sinwar’s Last Video Saving His Life, Watch Video Released By Israel

The video captures Sinwar sitting on a couch amidst debris in a dilapidated house.

Yahya Sinwar’s Last Video Saving His Life, Watch Video Released By Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have shared drone footage showing what they describe as the “final moments” of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The video captures Sinwar sitting on a couch amidst debris in a dilapidated house. In the footage, he is seen throwing an object at the drone just before being killed in an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

On Thursday, the IDF confirmed the death of Sinwar, 62, during their ongoing operations in Gaza. In a social media post, they announced, “Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, also issued a statement confirming the assassination. “The mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was eliminated… by IDF soldiers,” he said.

Shortly after, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a video message discussing the killing of Sinwar and outlining Israel’s continued objectives in Gaza. Hagari emphasized that Sinwar was behind one of the most brutal attacks in Israel’s history, referring to the October 7 assault, during which terrorists invaded Israel, murdered civilians, committed atrocities, and took hostages.

Hagari stressed that the military’s fight is with Hamas, not with the civilians of Gaza, and reiterated Israel’s commitment to increasing humanitarian aid to the region, including food, water, and medical supplies for those suffering as a result of Hamas’s actions. He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed or kidnapped by Sinwar and pledged that the military would not rest until all hostages are brought home.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Sinwar’s death as a key turning point in the war, stating, “While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it’s the beginning of the end.” He emphasized Israel’s continued commitment to dismantling Hamas and called Sinwar’s elimination an “important landmark” in the group’s downfall.

Despite Sinwar’s death, the conflict in Gaza remains intense, and Israel has vowed to continue its military efforts until Hamas is completely dismantled.

Filed under

viral video Watch Video Released By Israel Yahya Sinwar Yahya Sinwar's Last Video Saving His Life
Advertisement

Also Read

No Illegal Confinement at Sadhguru’s Ashram: TN Police Reports

No Illegal Confinement at Sadhguru’s Ashram: TN Police Reports

Beckham Hails Bellingham’s Quick Adaptation at Madrid

Beckham Hails Bellingham’s Quick Adaptation at Madrid

Who Is Vikas Yadav, The Former Indian RAW Officer Accused In The Gurpatwant Pannun’s Alleged Assassination Plot?

Who Is Vikas Yadav, The Former Indian RAW Officer Accused In The Gurpatwant Pannun’s Alleged...

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Isha Foundation In Crisis: Shocking Police Report Raises Alarms Over Missing Persons!

Isha Foundation In Crisis: Shocking Police Report Raises Alarms Over Missing Persons!

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On Tamil Cinema

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death At 31: Heartfelt Reactions From Family, Friends & Music World

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death At 31: Heartfelt Reactions From Family, Friends & Music World

Sydney Sweeney Gears Up To Step Into The Boxing Ring for Christy Martin’s Biopic

Sydney Sweeney Gears Up To Step Into The Boxing Ring for Christy Martin’s Biopic

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox