Home > World > Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 11:13:08 IST

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): The field training component of the India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 has officially commenced in Alaska, marking a significant step in the deepening defence cooperation between the two nations.

According to a post on X by the Indian Embassy, the exercise began on Saturday, with Troops from the Indian Army and the United States Army having begun intensive joint battle drills.

“Yudh Abhyas 2025: The Field Training component of the Exercise has begun and soldiers from the Indian Army and the US Army are rehearsing various battle drills together Alaska,” the post read.

The Indian Army contingent arrived in Alaska in the US at Fort Wainwright earlier this month to participate in the 21st edition of the India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025.

The joint exercise, scheduled from September 1 to September 14, will see the Indian contingent train with their US troops in heliborne operations, mountain warfare, UAS, counter-UAS, and joint tactical drills.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the Indian contingent comprises personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, who will be training alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, also known as the “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, part of the US 11th Airborne Division.

Over the course of two weeks, troops will rehearse a range of tactical drills, including heliborne operations, the employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems, rockcraft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid, and the integrated use of Artillery, Aviation, and Electronic Warfare systems, the release stated.

Additionally, subject-matter experts from both armies will conduct working groups on critical domains, including UAS and counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications, and logistics.

The Ministry further noted that the exercise will culminate in jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios, with a focus on improving capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthening preparedness for multi-domain challenges. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Alaskafield-trainingindia-usindian armyjoint-military-exercisemadras-regimentus armyyudh-abhyas-2025

