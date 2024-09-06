Zelenskiy Arrives in Germany for Crucial Talks, Urges Swift Delivery of Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived at Ramstein Airbase in Germany, underscoring the urgency of accelerating military assistance for Ukraine.

In his remarks, Zelenskiy stressed, “It is crucial that all the weapons from the already announced support packages finally reach the combat brigades.” He further emphasized the need for decisive long-range actions from international partners to advance towards the “just peace” Ukraine seeks.

During his visit, Zelenskiy is scheduled to engage in discussions with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.