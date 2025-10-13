Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Maharashtra: When will tara and moonrise today in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami is a special Hindu festival observed by mothers to pray for the long life and prosperity of their children. This vrat is a strict fast observed from sunrise until the stars (tara) or moonrise in the evening. In Maharashtra, the festival is celebrated with devotion and traditional puja involving Ahoi Mata. The fast is broken only after sighting the stars or moon in the sky, usually in the evening.​

Star Rise (Tara Nikalne Ka Samay) in Maharashtra Cities

The tara or star rise time marks when the fast can be broken. For Maharashtra cities on Ahoi Ashtami 2025, tara rise times are as follows:

City Tara/Star Rise Time

Mumbai 6:39 PM

Pune 6:39 PM

Nagpur 6:17 PM

Nashik 6:39 PM

Aurangabad 6:39 PM

Maharashtra cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad share the tara rise time around 6:39 PM. Nagpur sees tara rise slightly earlier at 6:17 PM IST.​

Moonrise Time in Maharashtra

Moonrise in Maharashtra during Ahoi Ashtami 2025 occurs late in the night, near 11:20 PM IST. While some observe the fast breaking on moonrise, most devotees break it after the tara/star sighting in the evening.​

Shubh Muhurat for Puja

The auspicious time to perform Ahoi Mata’s puja and begin the evening rituals in Maharashtra is between 5:53 PM and 7:08 PM IST on October 13, 2025. This window is considered highly favorable for offering prayers and preparing for tara darshan. The day’s Ashtami Tithi starts at 12:24 PM and ends at 11:09 AM the following day.​

Rituals and Significance

Mothers keep a nirjala fast (without water) throughout the day and observe strict rituals. They start the puja in the evening during the shubh muhurat, drawing an image of Ahoi Mata and placing offerings like water, sweets, and grains. After sighting the stars, water is offered to the tara, and then they break their fast. The vrat katha tells the story of Ahoi Mata, symbolizing maternal love and child protection.​

Residents of Maharashtra should follow the tara rise times specific to their cities to break the fast rightly. Moonrise occurs late and is secondary for fast breaking. Observing puja during the shubh muhurat adds spiritual importance. Checking local panchangs or temples for exact timings is advised for best results.

The tara rise, star rise, moonrise, and puja muhurat timings are approximate and may vary slightly depending on your exact location. Devotees are advised to consult local panchang or astrologers for precise timings before performing rituals. This information is for general guidance and cultural reference only.